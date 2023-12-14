Say Yes to Pink: Alia Bhatt’s stylish kurta set for your bridesmaid wardrobe

Alia Bhatt just redefined the game at her friend Disha’s mehendi ceremony. The Bollywood diva didn’t just attend; she graced the occasion like a vision in a striking pink kurta set that’s basically a masterclass in lightweight yet impactful styling.

Now, here’s the styling lesson of the day, straight from Alia’s fashion handbook: when you want to keep it easy-breezy but still make jaws drop, go for a bold shade. And bold, in this case, translates to a dazzling pink that’s practically stealing the spotlight.

The outfit of choice? A kurta set from Raw Mango that’s setting a new standard for ethnic chic. The V-neckline kurta flaunts two vibrant shades of pink, giving us major color-blocking goals. Paired with matching trousers, the ensemble gets an extra dose of glam with a heavy dupatta adorned with intricately embroidered golden motifs.

But wait, there’s more – Alia didn’t just stop at the outfit. She amped up the glam with stellar earrings from Hanut Singh, adding a pop of contrasting color to the all-pink extravaganza. It’s like she’s teaching a masterclass in how to turn heads without even trying.

And let’s talk makeup – nude pink lips, shimmery eyelids, a hint of blush, mascara-coated lashes, and defined brows. The beauty game is on point, proving that sometimes less is more, especially when you’re already stealing the show with your outfit. To top it off, a dainty green bindi for that perfect finishing touch.

So, if you’re on the lookout for bridesmaid fashion inspiration, Alia Bhatt just served it on a platter. Consider this your front-row seat to a fashion spectacle led by the one and only Alia – where every outfit is a statement, and every appearance is a lesson in slaying.