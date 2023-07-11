ADVERTISEMENT
Scoop: RRR 2 all set in the pipeline, Vijayendra Prasad aims to make it a ‘Hollywood Production’

Vijayendra Prasad, renowned writer and Rajamouli's father, disclosed an exciting detail about the highly anticipated sequel to RRR. He shared that plans are underway to transform RRR 2 into a Hollywood production, read details below

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
11 Jul,2023 03:00:27
The Telugu film industry, Tollywood, has witnessed a groundbreaking moment with the record-breaking success of the film RRR. Directed by the visionary SS Rajamouli, the movie has not only propelled the fame of its lead actors, Ram Charan and NTR, but also made history by becoming the first Tollywood film to win an Oscar in the Best Original Song category.

The movie, directed by the visionary filmmaker SS Rajamouli, has catapulted the fame of its lead actors Ram Charan and NTR, along with Rajamouli himself, to a global level. This recent accolade has once again placed RRR in the spotlight, garnering significant attention and praise from both critics and fans alike.

Moreover, during a recent interaction, Vijayendra Prasad, renowned writer and Rajamouli’s father, disclosed an exciting detail about the highly anticipated sequel to RRR. He shared that plans are underway to transform RRR 2 into a Hollywood production, marking a significant milestone in the journey of NTR, Rajamouli, and the entire team. The revelation has left fans of both NTR and Ram Charan buzzing with excitement and anticipation. Meanwhile, Rajamouli is currently engrossed in the pre-production work of his upcoming project with superstar Mahesh Babu. This much-awaited film is touted to be a thrilling, globetrotting action-adventure, drawing inspiration from the likes of the iconic Indiana Jones franchise, as mentioned in a report by 123 Telugu.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

