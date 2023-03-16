Anushka Shetty is one of the most loved and admired actresses in the South regional entertainment industry. It’s been quite a long time now that she’s been actively doing good work in the South regional entertainment industry and well today, we have quite a lot of good reasons to appreciate her for. Over the years, Anushka Shetty as an actress has always focused on quality ahead of quantity and well, that’s exactly why whatever she does today, it is nothing less than a rage and a sensation for fans and admirers all over the country. Although she’s done majority of her work in the South regional entertainment industry ladies and gentlemen, one must credit her for the fact that she’s still managed to achieve Pan-India appreciation and fan following for all the good reasons.

However, some time back, all fans of Anushka Shetty were left immensely disappointed when the actress was apparently fat-shamed during her appearance while celebrating Maha Shivratri. As per media reports in Zee News, the actress was brutally bodyshamed and in the process, she received heavy criticism. It is to be noted that Anushka Shetty was away from spotlight and news for quite a long time and hence, as soon as her fans got to see at Shiva temple, they became immensely happy. Some of the troll tweets are the following –

Anushka Shetty recent clicks. Lost all hope 🥺 pic.twitter.com/6VTZvzsTxQ — Glamfeed (@glamfeed) February 18, 2023

Very sad😭😭😭😭plz sweety get slim 😢😭😢😢😢

We want see your more films — ANUSHKA (@anushkashetty44) February 20, 2023

She has a really big lower body. Poor girl couldn't reduce her wait. All my favourites, from Anushka Shetty to Ileana .. all became fat. 😪 — Blueops (@blueops15) October 10, 2022

