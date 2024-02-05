‘Shaadi Ker lun?’ Asks Shraddha Kapoor On Social Media, Fans Compete In Comments

The bubbly Shraddha Kapoor has been actively participating in the memes fest. And it seems that Sunday is her favorite day of the week when the actress shares new posts, encouraging users to indulge in fun banter. Yet again, the diva created a buzz as she dropped new photos of herself in gorgeous Anarkali. But that’s not the center of attraction; it’s Shraddha’s caption where she asked if she should get married.

In the shared photos, Shraddha can be seen spreading her charm in a beautiful white anarkali suit. The beautiful Anarkali features sparkling diamond details with thread and chikankari work with a see-through pattern. She pairs her look with matching pajamas and a dupatta. The epitome of elegance adorns her look with golden jhumkas, and her rosy pink cheeks, lips, and shiny glow make us spellbound. And the diamond bindi with open hairstyle looks nothing short of a desi-dreamy girl.

Sharing these photos, Shraddha, in her caption, wrote, “Acchi lag rahi hun, Shaadi ker lun?” This prompted her fans and followers to comment. Shraddha’s brother Siddhant, in the comments, wrote, “Full time pass is on ha.” While a fan wrote, “Bol deta ha krlo but agar Groom mai hota.” The other said, “Will you merry me?” The third said, “shraddhakapoor aree openly thodi puchnatha meh vesebhi mann jata.” And the list goes on.

So what is your opinion? Shraddha Kapoor should get married? Drop in the comments box.