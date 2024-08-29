Shanaya Kapoor Teaches To Raise Glamour Quotient In Simple White Shirt, Check How?

Shanaya Kapoor, a young talent in Bollywood, has been making headlines lately for her fashion. Among several other known celebrities, the 24-year-old actress has carved her niche in the fashion world and has become one of the most awaited stars on the red carpet. Shanaya’s fashion perfectly blends bold and sizzling trends, often featuring statement pieces like body-hugging dresses, vibrant colors, and daring cuts. The young beauty effortlessly combines modern elegance with a touch of glamour, eye-catching accessories, and sleek silhouettes. With her youthful and trendy style, the actress turns out to be a fashion icon for the new generation. With her new photoshoot, the diva proves her fashion sense by raising the glamour quotient in a simple white shirt.

Shanaya Kapoor’s Simple White Shirt Glamour Look

For the new photoshoot, the stunning Shanaya wore a dark blue high waist loose fit denim jeans. The actress teamed her look with a simple white cropped shirt with a sizzling cut around the curves, while the low V-neckline raises the glamour quotient even with the simple look. Leaving the upper buttons open, the actress leaves the onlookers gasping for breath. With her messy open hairstyle with smokey eye makeup, shiny pink cheeks, and nude lip color, the actress looks oh-so-breathtaking. Throughout the photos, Shanaya’s striking poses and expressions make her look like a piece of art. Undeniably, Shanaya knows how to create masterpieces even with a simple ensemble.