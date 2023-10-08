Show Your Swag In Skirts Like Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, And Sonakshi Sinha

Highlights

Bollywood actresses are one of the fashionistas in the country. They never miss a chance to be in the top buzz. With their top-notch sense of style, they have maintained their image. At the same time, the fashion of skirts has somehow retained all these years. Take cues from Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, and Sonakshi Sinha to show your swag in skirts.

Anushka Sharma’s Long Skirt

The mother-to-be of her second child, Anushka, looks gorgeous in this simple skirt style. The king blue skirt with bow details looks alluring. She paired it with the dotted sleeveless crop top. With her styling sense, Anushka aced simplicity with class.

Katrina Kaif’s Bodycon Mini Skirt

Katrina Kaif pairs her tie-knot white polka dots shirt with a brownish-orange latex bodycon mini skirt, reviving the vintage fashion of polka dots. The actress uplifts her appearance with the silver hoop earrings and high heels.

Sonakshi Sinha’s Layered Mini Skirt

Dabangg girl shows her sassy and bubbly girl looks in this simple white one-layer mini skirt. Sonakshi flaunts her curvaceous midriff with the black crop top with a turtle neckline. With the stylish watch, funky red shoes, and winged eyeliner, she completes her overall appearance.

Whose skirt style do you like? Let us know in the comments box.