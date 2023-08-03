ADVERTISEMENT
Shraddha Kapoor Becomes Show Stopper In Silver Shimmer Maximal Lehenga

Shraddha Kapoor is a slayer. The diva became a show stopper for fashion couture in silver shimmery maximal lehenga. Check out her latest Instagram pictures

Author: Aarti Tiwari
03 Aug,2023 22:05:31
Shraddha Kapoor, the queen of hearts, never leaves a chance to rule with her style. This time she made hearts flutter with her silver shimmery avatar for fashion week. She became the show stopper for the glamorous India Couture Week 2023 by Rahul Mishra.

Shraddha Kapoor’s Glowing Look

Shraddha turned enigmatic muse in a stunning silver shimmer lehenga with floral prints—the strapless low neckline blouse with matching skirt and feathery queen cape detailing completed her look. The actress added a dose of glamour with the diamond-embellished silver choker. Her glowing makeup, silver eye shadow, rosy cheeks, and glossy lips rounded her look. In contrast, her short hairstyle suited well with her style.

The actress walked the ramp solo for Rahul Mishra. Shraddha did justice with her show-stopping look in silver glitter. In the latest Instagram dump, the diva shared her journey to the fashion week. She looked beautiful in her casual since she made hearts flutter with her gorgeousness in silver. She smiled and posed for the camera like a queen.

Undoubtedly, Shraddha nailed her India Couture Week 2023 like a princess. The diva is aging like a fine wine with her amazing fitness and glow. She is one of the top choices of fashion designers and brands with her elegance to carry every outfit.

Did you like Shraddha Kapoor’s show-stopper look? Please share your thoughts in the comments. Follow IWMBuzz.com.

