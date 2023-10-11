Movies | Celebrities

Shraddha Kapoor Blooms In Top, Jeans And Jacket, See BTS Photos

Shraddha Kapoor never misses a chance to treat her fans, and today, the actress shares a blooming look in a top, jeans, and jacket in the behind-the-scenes photos from her upcoming project.

Author: Aarti Tiwari
11 Oct,2023 21:15:16
Everyone’s favorite, Shraddha Kapoor, is a heartthrob; she never leaves a chance to impress us with her acting skills, singing talent, fashion book, and bubbly personality. She often treats her fans with a gorgeous glimpse of herself, and yet again, the actress shares BTS photos from the sets in her blooming avatar.

Shraddha Kapoor’s BTS Photo

On Wednesday afternoon, Shraddha took to her Instagram handle and shared a couple of photos with her fans. She shared the Behind-the-scenes moments from the set of her upcoming project. Shraddha poses with a big smile on her face for a cheerful photo in her casual style as she is enjoying her time on the set.

Shraddha Kapoor Blooms In Top, Jeans And Jacket, See BTS Photos 860590

Shraddha Kapoor Blooms In Top, Jeans And Jacket, See BTS Photos 860591

Decoding Shraddha’s Fashion

The actress looks gorgeous in this casual style. Shraddha dons a deep new blue sleeveless top, which she pairs with whitewashed denim jeans. At the same time, the purple and pink zipper jacket completes her look. While her short hairstyle absolutely suits her style. She couldn’t resist showing her quirky shades in the photos.

Sharing these photos, Shraddha, in the caption, wrote, “Kuch nahi vro.. set or hoon isliye.” She was last seen in the film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar alongside Ranbir Kapoor.

What is your reaction to these stunning photos? Let us know in the comments box below.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

