Shraddha Kapoor Blooms In Top, Jeans And Jacket, See BTS Photos

Everyone’s favorite, Shraddha Kapoor, is a heartthrob; she never leaves a chance to impress us with her acting skills, singing talent, fashion book, and bubbly personality. She often treats her fans with a gorgeous glimpse of herself, and yet again, the actress shares BTS photos from the sets in her blooming avatar.

Shraddha Kapoor’s BTS Photo

On Wednesday afternoon, Shraddha took to her Instagram handle and shared a couple of photos with her fans. She shared the Behind-the-scenes moments from the set of her upcoming project. Shraddha poses with a big smile on her face for a cheerful photo in her casual style as she is enjoying her time on the set.

Decoding Shraddha’s Fashion

The actress looks gorgeous in this casual style. Shraddha dons a deep new blue sleeveless top, which she pairs with whitewashed denim jeans. At the same time, the purple and pink zipper jacket completes her look. While her short hairstyle absolutely suits her style. She couldn’t resist showing her quirky shades in the photos.

Sharing these photos, Shraddha, in the caption, wrote, “Kuch nahi vro.. set or hoon isliye.” She was last seen in the film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar alongside Ranbir Kapoor.

What is your reaction to these stunning photos? Let us know in the comments box below.