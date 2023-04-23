Shraddha Kapoor Did These Dedicated Workouts To Slay Her Bikini Look In Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar

Shraddha Kapoor is a gorgeous actress; find out how she nails her bikini look in Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar.

Shraddha Kapoor amazed her fans with her gorgeousness in her recently released Luv Ranjan film Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar. The actress looked extremely attractive and picturesque in the film. Her every look, from saree and mini dress to bikini, was worth watching, and she nailed it gracefully. However, acing a bikini look sometimes takes work. Having a perfect figure for the actress is necessary. And so it was for Shraddha Kapoor too. Check out how did she manage to look lean and clean onscreen.

Shraddha Kapoor’s Secret For Bikini Body

Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar has many unique and fascinating scenes, meaning the actor must keep themselves in shape. Recently Shraddha Kapoor’s trainer Maahek revealed her workout for a perfect bikini body followed a strict diet.

As per Maahek, Shraddha Kapoor used to wake up at 5:30 every day during her beach scene were shot. And she used to make heavy exercises, TRX, ViPR, pilates, sprints, side runs, burpees, lunge walks, bosu ball, etc.

On the other hand, talking about Shraddha Kapoor’s vegetarian diet, Maahek said, “I put her on a moderate carbs, protein and fat diet. Some dishes included tofu steak with lots of veggies, sprout salad, beetroot and paneer tikki, sprout and spinach tikki, gluten-free pasta with veggies, etc. She was on a lot of liquids as it was scalding. So vegetable juices, amla, ginger and turmeric juice, BCAA (branched-chain amino acids) powder supplements, lemon water with mint, etc., were added to tackle dehydration.”

And for bikini looks, Shraddha Kapoor has a special diet, “For the second phase, which included a lot of beach scenes and where the abdomen had to look lean with no water retention, I incorporated meals high in fibre, moderate protein, less carbs and less fat. We also followed 14-16 hours intermittent fasting.”

