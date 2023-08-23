ADVERTISEMENT
Shraddha Kapoor Found A Sunshine In Human Form, Find Here

Shraddha Kapoor is a heartthrob diva who never fails to grab headlines with her personality. Today the diva reveals the person she found Sunshine in. Check out the article

Author: Aarti Tiwari
23 Aug,2023 03:00:11
Shraddha Kapoor Found A Sunshine In Human Form, Find Here 844752

Shraddha Kapoor, the talented and gorgeous queen in the tinsel town, never misses a chance to make hearts flutter with her bubbly, beautiful, and grounded personality. Apart from being a superstar in the film business, she is known for her kind and sweet gestures to the people around her. And today, the diva revealed the person she found Sunshine in on her social media handle.

Who Is Shraddha Kapoor’s Sunshine

Taking to her Instagram dump, Shraddha shared an adorable selfie with the Sunshine of her life. Before you think too much, let us reveal that Shraddha found sunshine in human form in her beloved fashion stylist Namrata Deepak. Namrata Deepak is Shraddha’s personal stylist, most of the actress’s style.

Shraddha Kapoor Found A Sunshine In Human Form, Find Here 844751

In the image, Shraddha posed for a selfie picture with her stylist with a beautiful smile on her face. The diva can be seen wearing a casual outfit, and she also looks cool in the casuals. In the text, she wrote, “And sometimes in life… You get Sunshine in human form(with a yellow heart).”

Kudos to Namrata Deepak, who styles Shraddha Kapoor in the perfect shades and drapes, elevating her glam every time you see her. It’s always a treat to witness the diva in her glamorous avatar.

Did you like Shraddha Kapoor’s Sunshine Human? Express your opinion in the comments section.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

