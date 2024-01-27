Shraddha Kapoor Gives ‘What A Babe’ Vibes In Mini Dresses

Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar star Shradhha Kapoor is a stunning fashionista in tinsel town. The 36-year-old diva has always impressed the audience with her beauty and glam. She is ageing like fine wine. Every year the actress grows more beautiful. However, she is not much about media and the internet but keeps buzzing in the headlines. Her bubbly personality and grounded behaviour make her the favorite of millions. Here check out Shraddha Kapoor’s What a Babe vibe in mini dresses.

1) Pink Passion

The gorgeous Shradhha Kapoor donned a baby pink mini dress with thread styling. She paired it with a matching jacket. In addition, the gold earrings, rosy makeup, and open hairstyle completed her look.

2) Wow In White

Shraddha Kapoor is grabbing attention in her white mini-dress. The plunging neckline, minimalistic makeup, and her mysterious look raised the temperature in sunny weather.

3) Floral Off Shoulder

Shraddha Kapoor mesmerized fans in a lavender off-shoulder mini dress. The diva ditched accessories to emphasize her beauty in simplicity. But the sun-kissed pictures are too hot to handle.

4) A Blue Printed Dress

Enjoy your sultry look with a pinch of cuteness like Shraddha Kapoor in this blue dress with a printed design. She paired it with dangle earrings and white sneakers and complimented her makeup, rounding her look.

5) Summer White

Be the beautiful summer white in a mini cotton dress like Shraddha Kapoor. Her braided hairstyle paired with heels rounded her style.

