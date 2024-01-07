Shraddha Kapoor Goes Spellbound With This Fan Comment, Check Now

Shraddha Kapoor, the funniest, coolest and gorgeous beauty of the town, is an old member of the meme gang. And we have often witnessed her fun time with the meme gang online. Recently, the actress dropped photos from her sister-in-law’s baby shower ceremony.

In the shared photos, Shraddha Kapoor wore a beautiful pastel yellow salwar suit. The Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar actress looks beautiful in the ethnic outfit. Her small jhumkas and beautiful nath complement her appearance. Her fans and the internet were obsessed with her new look. And then a fan comment left the actress spellbound.

Under the comments section, a user named Mr_mahi wrote, “Rishta pakka samjhu kiya???????.” The coolest Shraddha replied to this comment and said, “Haan Bhai-behen ka (with a laughing emoji).” Replying to Shraddha, the user commented, “toh property ka hissa maange aa jau kya..”

Taking a screenshot of this comment, Shraddha Kapoor shared it on her Instagram story and said, ” Aur yahan meri bolti band ho gayi (with laughing emojis)”.

Shraddha Kapoor is not new in the meme community. The actress often indulges herself in such fun banter, and it’s always entertaining to see Shraddha’s reply.

