Shraddha Kapoor Goofs 'Woh Stree Hai,' Shares A Scary Meme

Shraddha Kapoor seems very excused for her upcoming film Stree 2. Ever since the filmmakers announced the sequel of the film, the actress often shares memes, pictures, and videos related to it. Yet again, the diva is scaring her fans with a new meme floating on the internet. Let’s check it out.

The global supermodel, actress, and businesswoman Kim Kardashian shared a mirror selfie in a casual avatar on her Instagram account. In her photo, a mysterious shadow can be seen. And this sparked the idea that she is promoting Stree 2. The meme says, “About Kim Kardashian’s mysterious photo showing a shadow of the women, when she was alone at home, netizens say ‘She’s promoting Stree 2.”

Shraddha Kapoor shared the meme on her Instagram account, and in the text, she wrote, “Who Stree Hai…. Woh kahin Bhi pohonch sakti hai (with laughing emojis).”

A couple of days ago, the actress shared a glimpse Stree 2 and revealed that the shooting of the film has begun, and it will be on the big screen in August 2024. Her caption reads, “Ek baar phir Chanderi me faili aatank! Stree 2 filming begins! Aa rahi hai woh- August 2024.”

Also, earlier pictures of Shraddha Kapoor in pink floral anarkali and a text on the wall started the meme fest on the internet.

So are you excited about Shraddha Kapoor's upcoming Stree 2?