ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

Shraddha Kapoor Goofs 'Woh Stree Hai,' Shares A Scary Meme

Shraddha Kapoor now a day is busy with Stree 2 shooting. The actress has shared a lot of stuff related to her film. And now a scary meme has been added to the collection. Let's check it out.

Author: Aarti Tiwari
14 Jul,2023 08:10:07
Shraddha Kapoor Goofs 'Woh Stree Hai,' Shares A Scary Meme 833514

Shraddha Kapoor seems very excused for her upcoming film Stree 2. Ever since the filmmakers announced the sequel of the film, the actress often shares memes, pictures, and videos related to it. Yet again, the diva is scaring her fans with a new meme floating on the internet. Let’s check it out.

The global supermodel, actress, and businesswoman Kim Kardashian shared a mirror selfie in a casual avatar on her Instagram account. In her photo, a mysterious shadow can be seen. And this sparked the idea that she is promoting Stree 2. The meme says, “About Kim Kardashian’s mysterious photo showing a shadow of the women, when she was alone at home, netizens say ‘She’s promoting Stree 2.”

Shraddha Kapoor shared the meme on her Instagram account, and in the text, she wrote, “Who Stree Hai…. Woh kahin Bhi pohonch sakti hai (with laughing emojis).”

Shraddha Kapoor Goofs 'Woh Stree Hai,' Shares A Scary Meme 833515

A couple of days ago, the actress shared a glimpse Stree 2 and revealed that the shooting of the film has begun, and it will be on the big screen in August 2024. Her caption reads, “Ek baar phir Chanderi me faili aatank! Stree 2 filming begins! Aa rahi hai woh- August 2024.”

Also, earlier pictures of Shraddha Kapoor in pink floral anarkali and a text on the wall started the meme fest on the internet.

So are you excited about Shraddha Kapoor’s upcoming Stree 2? Follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor kick start Stree 2 shooting in Chanderi 832827
Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor kick start Stree 2 shooting in Chanderi
Sneak Peek Into Shraddha Kapoor's Birds Ch(eye) View 832413
Sneak Peek Into Shraddha Kapoor’s Birds Ch(eye) View
Watch: Shraddha Kapoor interacts with fans at airport, netizens say ‘no show off’ 831874
Watch: Shraddha Kapoor interacts with fans at airport, netizens say ‘no show off’
Know Why Shraddha Kapoor Calls Her Father 'My Baapu Bestest' 831444
Know Why Shraddha Kapoor Calls Her Father ‘My Baapu Bestest’
Shraddha Kapoor's Quirky Birthday Wish To Siddhant Kapoor; Check Out Childhood Pics 831430
Shraddha Kapoor’s Quirky Birthday Wish To Siddhant Kapoor; Check Out Childhood Pics
Watch: Sidharth Malhotra and Shraddha Kapoor dancing to ‘Disco Deewane’ from SOTY 824041
Watch: Sidharth Malhotra and Shraddha Kapoor dancing to ‘Disco Deewane’ from SOTY
Latest Stories
Sara Ali Khan is the sunkissed white swan in chikankari salwar suit, see pics 833479
Sara Ali Khan is the sunkissed white swan in chikankari salwar suit, see pics
Sonakshi Sinha’s fashion core gets a floral touch, see pics 833474
Sonakshi Sinha’s fashion core gets a floral touch, see pics
What Ananya Panday Likes To Shop? Find Here 833383
What Ananya Panday Likes To Shop? Find Here
Nani 30 is now ‘Hi Nanna’, Mrunal Thakur drops first-look poster 833403
Nani 30 is now ‘Hi Nanna’, Mrunal Thakur drops first-look poster
Shruti Haasan Exudes Chic Glam In Bohemian Multicolour Mini Dress 833311
Shruti Haasan Exudes Chic Glam In Bohemian Multicolour Mini Dress
Los Angeles Diaries: Hina Khan Goes Uber Chic In Casuals 833329
Los Angeles Diaries: Hina Khan Goes Uber Chic In Casuals
Read Latest News