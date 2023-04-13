Shraddha Kapoor is one of the most loved and admired actresses in the Hindi entertainment industry. The actress, has in all these years worked very hard. It has been more than a decade that Shraddha Kapoor has been a part of the entertainment industry for more than a decade and well, that’s why, all her fans loyally support her for all the good work. With every new project that Shraddha Kapoor has chosen for herself, she’s done her best. She can certainly be regarded as one of the very first actresses who realised the power of the South regional entertainment industry. Well, that’s why, during the peak of her career, she simultaneously worked in a South industry-favourite movie titled ‘Saaho’. The movie also starred Prabhas in the lead role.

Not just in her movies ladies and gentlemen, Shraddha Kapoor is also quite an amazing sensation when it comes to her photoshoots. She takes all of it very seriously and that’s why, she always brings her A game. Well, this time, the beautiful actress shared an amazing video of herself on her Instagram story. The video is a reel of herself donning Falguni Shane Peacock outfits and well, the grace is on point for real. Want to check it out? See below folks –

Recently, Shraddha Kapoor impressed one and all with her work in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar movie alongside Ranbir Kapoor and we loved her chemistry with the actor.