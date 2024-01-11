Shraddha Kapoor Looks Ray Of Sunshine In Yellow Pantsuit, Fans React

The ever-charming Shraddha Kapoor never fails to rule over hearts with her cuteness. Whether you spot her candidly or with no makeup, she always steals attention with her bubbly personality. And it seems Shraddha is enjoying her time on social media as the actress dropped a new picture with her fans after a couple of days. Earlier, the actress used to share pictures occasionally, but now she is becoming more frequent. Let’s take a look.

In the latest Instagram dump, Shraddha Kapoor can be seen wearing a yellow pantsuit, including a simple yellow cropped top, which she paired with high-waist pants, and lastly, the blazer completes her look. In this light yellow look and her charismatic smile, undoubtedly, Shraddha is a ray of sunshine.

What makes her look more pretty is the small golden hoop earrings. The bold black eyeliner accentuates her beautiful eyes. With rosy cheeks, pink lips, and open soft curls, Shraddha is spreading her charm. Sharing this picture, the actress, in her caption, wrote, “CA ya Lawyer bann jaoon kya???”

In response to this, a user wrote, “CA ban jao mam… apke liye mere pyaar ka hisaab acche se kar paogi.” The other commented, “Samne aisi lawyer ho toh case harne me kaisi sharam ?” And the third said, “Pichli post par property khatre mein aa gayi thi, lawyer ban jaana would be better option 😮‍💨😂 (follow me for more tips) 😉.”

What is your reaction? Please share your thoughts in the comments.