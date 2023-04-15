Shraddha Kapoor is one of the most gorgeous and talented beautiful divas that we have in the Hindi entertainment industry. It’s been many years now that Shraddha Kapoor became a part of the entertainment space and well, we are truly proud of her growth and success. Shraddha Kapoor has been a part of the Hindi film industry for more than a decade and well, she has many people to thank certainly when it comes to the popularity and success that she’s been blessed with. Shraddha Kapoor has kept on climbing new heights of success with every year and well, that’s why, her loyal legion of fans find her the cutest around in the industry.

Check out this viral confession video where Shraddha Kapoor spoke about her first love in Bollywood:

Shraddha Kapoor, as we all know is extremely charming and beautiful. Well, that’s why, innumerable men all over the country crush on her big time and for all the right reasons. While innumerable men have over the years crushed on her, do you all know who is Shraddha Kapoor’s first crush in the industry? Well, many years back, in the industry, she had revealed that the first two people in Bollywood with whom she fell in love with were Hrithik Roshan and Akshay Kumar. Check out the viral confession video below and you will love it –

Work Front:

Recently, Shraddha Kapoor won innumerable hearts with her performance in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar starring Ranbir Kapoor and well, it was a blockbuster hit indeed. Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com