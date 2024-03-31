Movies | Celebrities

Check out Shraddha Kapoor, a fashion slayer who posted a picture series on Instagram in a white strapless dress; look below.

Shraddha Kapoor is one of the town’s cutest actresses. She is not only an excellent actor, but she also has a grounded personality in real life. She is just like many of us. Her fondness for festivals and memes is evident on her social media handle. Her style is a stunning blend of traditional refinement and modern flair. She never fails to wow with her exquisite style choices, whether on the event or casual looks. She prefers elegant, sophisticated ensembles highlighting her sartorial elegance and natural style. The diva again demonstrates her beauty in a white strapless dress, leaving fans stunned!

Shraddha Kapoor’s White Strapless Dress Appearance-

The B’Town actress looked gorgeous in a white strapless dress and uploaded a picture series on Instagram. The diva donned a white strapless, tube-style, ruched pleated, latex fabric bodycon dress. She fashioned her hair in a middle-parted straight hairstyle. The actress opted for minimal makeup with shimmery eyeshadow, black eyeliner, highlighted cheeks, and nude creamy lips. She accessories her outfit with gold and blue earrings, diamond ear studs, and rings; she adds the perfect finishing touches with her accessories to her looks, enhancing her overall style. In the pictures, she flaunts her curve-toned physique with a killer attitude.

