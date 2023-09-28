Shraddha Kapoor sets mid-week mood on fire in casual comfy t-shirt and denim

Shraddha Kapoor, the heartthrob beauty who has always made hearts flutter with her beauty. However, fans love her for the unfiltered personality in her real life. When she is not working, she loves to spend time at home and enjoy life’s simple things. Today, she revealed her mid-week mood, which is all about comfort.

Shraddha Kapoor’s Mid-week Mood

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shraddha Kapoor shared a photo of herself, showcasing her mid-week moody vibes. In the adorable snapshot, Shraddha can be seen wearing a plain yellow loose t-shirt paired with denim jeans. She ditched makeup to let her flawless glow make fans swoon. With the transparent glasses, she looked cool. Her short hairstyle is just wow with this comfortable look.

In the caption, Shraddha Kapoor revealed that she had food at 3:30 in the afternoon. She held a bowl of her morning nasta with that quirky expression on her face. “Haan maine 3:30 ko Naashta Kiya..Haan,” she captioned the post.

Shraddha Kapoor is always fun and exciting. The diva often treats fans with her real personality, and we love her real side, which is all fun, love, comfort, and smiles. She was last seen in Tu Jhooti Main Makkar alongside Ranbir Kapoor. This film garnered love among the audience and critics.

