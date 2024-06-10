Shraddha Kapoor Shares Candid Photos On Instagram, Bhuvan Bam Reacts!

Shraddha Kapoor, the queen of hearts and a favorite among social media users, recently posted beautiful pictures on her Instagram feed displaying her sunkissed beauty. While fans couldn’t help but react, YouTuber Bhuvan Bam’s hilarious reaction in her latest Instagram post piqued our interest and leaves the internet chuckling. Check out her latest post appearance-

Shraddha Kapoor’s Sunkissed Glow Moments-

Delighting her fans on Sunday, the actress shared some breathtaking pictures. She looked stylish in a grey sweatshirt with a round neckline, full sleeves, and a plain appearance. She rounded off her look with side-parted, wavy open tresses and no makeup, highlighting the beauty of her naturally pink lips. To complement her look, she opted for various necklaces, gold ear hoops, studs, and a ring and paired her look with black-shaded sunglasses.

In the first photo, the actress is laying on the grass and opts for a cute smile while looking at the camera. In the second picture, she took a candid selfie of herself as she looked at nature with a cute smile. In the third picture, the actress posted a beautiful sunkissed picture while laying on the grass and opted for a smile while enjoying her sunbathe on her face.

As soon as she posted pictures on Instagram she captioned her post by asking her fans, “Aaj shaam ko kaunsi historic cheez dekh rahe ho?” This sparked a wave of engagement from her fans. And when YouTuber Bhuvan Bam, known for his wit and humor, responded to Shraddha Kapoor’s latest Instagram post, the social media platform was filled with laughter and comments.

He turns to the actress post and commented hilariously and says, “Uski Chats…….” After saying this, the social media users burst into laughter. One user couldn’t help but comment, “Bas kar bhai.”