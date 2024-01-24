Shraddha Kapoor Shares Throwback Childhood Photos, Comparing Then VS Now

If the latest photos of Shraddha Kapoor won’t make you awe, then what will? The heartthrob actress of Bollywood never misses a chance to capture hearts with her bubbly and adorable personality. Her cuteness always makes fans fall in love with her. And the latest Instagram pictures are no exception. But wait, there is a new twist today: the Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar actress dropped a post featuring two pictures- one from the present time and the other from childhood, and she also compared her then versus now. So let’s not waste time and take a look.

Treating her fans amidst her hectic work life and dropped a casual photo of herself. She can be seen posing comfortably on her sofa, and the colorful woolen crop top with denim looks super stylish. But, like always, Shraddha’s cuteness left us in awe. Her charismatic smile undoubtedly brought a big smile to our faces.

But when you swipe right, there is a throwback picture of Shraddha from her childhood. In the image, she can be seen wearing a red Chaniya Choli embellished with golden threads, and those who have worn it can relate to her. But that’s not what the point but Shraddha’s cute expression. This kid is indeed so cute. And if we compare them to now, it’s hard to say that the Aashiqui 2 actress is an adult now. How can someone be so cute? Well, Shraddha Kapoor is cute no matter what her age.

