Shraddha Kapoor Teaches To Steal The Show In Simple Ethnic Drapes

The 36-year-old beauty Shraddha Kapoor is a constant attraction to news headlines for various reasons. Among these, one of the top reasons is her simple style. This keeps her different from the crowd and makes her an ideal inspiration for ordinary people. She has not just levelled up the fashion only in Western outfits, but her simplicity and Shraddha Kapoor pinch in ethnic drapes are just wow some. So let’s check out Shraddha Kapoor’s traditional outfit inspiration.
1) A Pop Saree
The gorgeous Shraddha Kapoor aced her simple vibes in a multicolour strip saree paired with a sleeved blouse. The long, funky gold earrings and princess hairstyle rounded her look.
2) Floral Lehenga
Like in this beautiful lehenga, Shraddha Kapoor is undoubtedly a fairytale princess. The diva wore a stunning green floral embroidered strapless blouse and a matching skirt. The stunning jhumka, rosy makeup, and princess hairstyle uplifted her appearance. The actress appeared like a heavenly beauty in all of her pictures.
3) Simple Salwar Kurta
In this picture, Shraddha Kapoor donned a beautiful pink simple kurta pyjama and dupatta. In addition, the diva beautifully styled her look without makeup but with stunning gold chokers and bangles.
4) Satin Saree
Shraddha Kapoor exudes irresistible charm in this beautiful sky-blue satin saree paired with a matching sleeveless blouse. The diva styled her look with a diamond necklace and earrings.
