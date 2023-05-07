Shraddha Kapoor Teaches To Steal The Show In Simple Ethnic Drapes

The beautiful Shraddha Kapoor nails in every style, whether ethnic or Western. However, learn the simple and attractive ways to style yourself with the best and most stylish traditional drapes; check out

The 36-year-old beauty Shraddha Kapoor is a constant attraction to news headlines for various reasons. Among these, one of the top reasons is her simple style. This keeps her different from the crowd and makes her an ideal inspiration for ordinary people. She has not just levelled up the fashion only in Western outfits, but her simplicity and Shraddha Kapoor pinch in ethnic drapes are just wow some. So let’s check out Shraddha Kapoor’s traditional outfit inspiration.

1) A Pop Saree

The gorgeous Shraddha Kapoor aced her simple vibes in a multicolour strip saree paired with a sleeved blouse. The long, funky gold earrings and princess hairstyle rounded her look.

2) Floral Lehenga

Like in this beautiful lehenga, Shraddha Kapoor is undoubtedly a fairytale princess. The diva wore a stunning green floral embroidered strapless blouse and a matching skirt. The stunning jhumka, rosy makeup, and princess hairstyle uplifted her appearance. The actress appeared like a heavenly beauty in all of her pictures.

3) Simple Salwar Kurta

In this picture, Shraddha Kapoor donned a beautiful pink simple kurta pyjama and dupatta. In addition, the diva beautifully styled her look without makeup but with stunning gold chokers and bangles.

4) Satin Saree

Shraddha Kapoor exudes irresistible charm in this beautiful sky-blue satin saree paired with a matching sleeveless blouse. The diva styled her look with a diamond necklace and earrings.

Which look of Shraddha Kapoor is your favorite?