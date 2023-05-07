ADVERTISEMENT
Shraddha Kapoor Teaches To Steal The Show In Simple Ethnic Drapes

The beautiful Shraddha Kapoor nails in every style, whether ethnic or Western. However, learn the simple and attractive ways to style yourself with the best and most stylish traditional drapes; check out

Author: Aarti Tiwari
07 May,2023 18:02:28
Shraddha Kapoor Teaches To Steal The Show In Simple Ethnic Drapes

The 36-year-old beauty Shraddha Kapoor is a constant attraction to news headlines for various reasons. Among these, one of the top reasons is her simple style. This keeps her different from the crowd and makes her an ideal inspiration for ordinary people. She has not just levelled up the fashion only in Western outfits, but her simplicity and Shraddha Kapoor pinch in ethnic drapes are just wow some. So let’s check out Shraddha Kapoor’s traditional outfit inspiration.

1) A Pop Saree

The gorgeous Shraddha Kapoor aced her simple vibes in a multicolour strip saree paired with a sleeved blouse. The long, funky gold earrings and princess hairstyle rounded her look.

Shraddha Kapoor Teaches To Steal The Show In Simple Ethnic Drapes 799319

Shraddha Kapoor Teaches To Steal The Show In Simple Ethnic Drapes 799320

2) Floral Lehenga

Like in this beautiful lehenga, Shraddha Kapoor is undoubtedly a fairytale princess. The diva wore a stunning green floral embroidered strapless blouse and a matching skirt. The stunning jhumka, rosy makeup, and princess hairstyle uplifted her appearance. The actress appeared like a heavenly beauty in all of her pictures.

Shraddha Kapoor Teaches To Steal The Show In Simple Ethnic Drapes 799321

Shraddha Kapoor Teaches To Steal The Show In Simple Ethnic Drapes 799322

Shraddha Kapoor Teaches To Steal The Show In Simple Ethnic Drapes 799323

3) Simple Salwar Kurta

In this picture, Shraddha Kapoor donned a beautiful pink simple kurta pyjama and dupatta. In addition, the diva beautifully styled her look without makeup but with stunning gold chokers and bangles.

Shraddha Kapoor Teaches To Steal The Show In Simple Ethnic Drapes 799324

4) Satin Saree

Shraddha Kapoor exudes irresistible charm in this beautiful sky-blue satin saree paired with a matching sleeveless blouse. The diva styled her look with a diamond necklace and earrings.

Shraddha Kapoor Teaches To Steal The Show In Simple Ethnic Drapes 799325

Shraddha Kapoor Teaches To Steal The Show In Simple Ethnic Drapes 799326

Which look of Shraddha Kapoor is your favorite? Follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

