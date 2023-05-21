ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

Shraddha Kapoor's Car Collection Is Limited And Legit; Check Out

Shraddha Kapoor is a famous diva in B-town, Shraddha Kapoor has a limited but legit car collection Here check out limited and attractive cars collection

Author: Aarti Tiwari
21 May,2023 04:20:57
Shraddha Kapoor's Car Collection Is Limited And Legit; Check Out

Shraddha Kapoor is a famous diva in B-town. She recently became the second most-followed actress on Instagram after Priyanka Chopra, with over 80 million followers. She has earned a lot in her career. Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar with Ranbir Kapoor buzzed on the internet for the fantastic romance comedy. The film did well at the box, which also made Shraddha Kapoor one of the first choices of directors. Undoubtedly with so much money, she owns some expensive and stylish things. Among which cars collection is one. Shraddha Kapoor has a limited but legit car collection. Read more to find out.

Shraddha Kapoor’s Cars Collection

1) Mercedes-Benz GLE

One of the most popular car actors like Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor, and others, it is Bollywood’s favorite choice. The 36-year-old Shraddha Kapoor also owns this beauty worth 87.91 lakhs to 1.05 crore. It is a premium German automobile with a 3.0-litre diesel engine that generates 326 bhp and 700 Nm of torque.

2) Audi Q7

Shraddha Kapoor being an automobile enthusiast, also owns an Audi Q7. She enjoys lavish cars, and they one perfect for her taste. The swanky coupe is worth around 84.70 to 92.30 lakh in the Indian market. It has a turbocharged 3-litre V6 which can produce 335 bhp.

3) BMW 7 Series

The gorgeous Shradhha Kapoor keeps her collection tight. The diva owns a premium German sedan worth 1.70 crores in the Indian market. She loves to roam in this car.

Thank you. Follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
Half Girlfriend, Full Masala On Cultural Clash
Half Girlfriend, Full Masala On Cultural Clash
Watch: Shraddha Kapoor tries hilarious American-English accent, video goes viral
Watch: Shraddha Kapoor tries hilarious American-English accent, video goes viral
Viral: When Shraddha Kapoor flexed her mimicry skills in front of Tiger Shroff
Viral: When Shraddha Kapoor flexed her mimicry skills in front of Tiger Shroff
Shraddha Kapoor-Shruti Haasan: Actresses Who Can Also Sing
Shraddha Kapoor-Shruti Haasan: Actresses Who Can Also Sing
Shraddha Kapoor Wows In Short Hairstyle, see pics
Shraddha Kapoor Wows In Short Hairstyle, see pics
Shraddha Kapoor Teaches To Steal The Show In Simple Ethnic Drapes
Shraddha Kapoor Teaches To Steal The Show In Simple Ethnic Drapes
Latest Stories
Hansika Motwani’s sunglass collection is dope
Hansika Motwani’s sunglass collection is dope
In Pics: Dhvani Bhanushali shines in sparkly crop top and cargo
In Pics: Dhvani Bhanushali shines in sparkly crop top and cargo
Shying Away From The Shine: Famous Celebrity Kids Who Didn't Choose Acting
Shying Away From The Shine: Famous Celebrity Kids Who Didn't Choose Acting
Congratulations: Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap gets engaged to boyfriend Shane
Congratulations: Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap gets engaged to boyfriend Shane
Siddharth Nigam to Avneet Kaur: Young TV stars who own swanky expensive cars
Siddharth Nigam to Avneet Kaur: Young TV stars who own swanky expensive cars
Watch: Rinku Singh smashes 110m six against LSG, fans go berserk
Watch: Rinku Singh smashes 110m six against LSG, fans go berserk
Read Latest News