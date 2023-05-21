Shraddha Kapoor's Car Collection Is Limited And Legit; Check Out

Shraddha Kapoor is a famous diva in B-town, Shraddha Kapoor has a limited but legit car collection Here check out limited and attractive cars collection

Shraddha Kapoor is a famous diva in B-town. She recently became the second most-followed actress on Instagram after Priyanka Chopra, with over 80 million followers. She has earned a lot in her career. Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar with Ranbir Kapoor buzzed on the internet for the fantastic romance comedy. The film did well at the box, which also made Shraddha Kapoor one of the first choices of directors. Undoubtedly with so much money, she owns some expensive and stylish things. Among which cars collection is one. Shraddha Kapoor has a limited but legit car collection. Read more to find out.

Shraddha Kapoor’s Cars Collection

1) Mercedes-Benz GLE

One of the most popular car actors like Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor, and others, it is Bollywood’s favorite choice. The 36-year-old Shraddha Kapoor also owns this beauty worth 87.91 lakhs to 1.05 crore. It is a premium German automobile with a 3.0-litre diesel engine that generates 326 bhp and 700 Nm of torque.

2) Audi Q7

Shraddha Kapoor being an automobile enthusiast, also owns an Audi Q7. She enjoys lavish cars, and they one perfect for her taste. The swanky coupe is worth around 84.70 to 92.30 lakh in the Indian market. It has a turbocharged 3-litre V6 which can produce 335 bhp.

3) BMW 7 Series

The gorgeous Shradhha Kapoor keeps her collection tight. The diva owns a premium German sedan worth 1.70 crores in the Indian market. She loves to roam in this car.

Thank you. Follow IWMBuzz.com.