Shraddha Kapoor’s comfy casuals call for baggy tees, joggers and more

Shraddha Kapoor looks at her comfiest best in stylish baggy tees and black joggers and stylish white sun cap, decking it up with minimal makeup, she stunned us all. Check out as we decode

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
18 Sep,2023 13:30:19
Shraddha Kapoor is here to show us that casual fashion can be oh-so-comfy and stylish at the same time! In her latest Instagram snap, she’s giving us all the cozy vibes with her laid-back look. The star of the show? Stylish baggy tees and black joggers – a combo that’s practically a hug in clothing form.

She effortlessly tops it off with a white sun cap, adding a dash of that cool-girl flair. It’s like she’s saying, “I’m off-duty, but I’m still fabulous.” And let’s not forget the minimal makeup, which is basically the cherry on top of her casual chic ensemble.

Shraddha Kapoor stands out as a trendsetter and an inspiration to many. Her fashion journey is clear evidence that style is not just about the clothes you wear but also about the confidence and personality you bring to them. With her ever-evolving fashion sense, she continues to captivate fashion enthusiasts and remains a role model for those looking to make a statement with their wardrobe choices.

Shraddha Kapoor has just unlocked the secret to nailing the perfect relaxed yet stylish look. It’s all about the baggy tees and joggers combo, a sun cap for that extra oomph, and just enough makeup to enhance your natural beauty. So, the next time you want to lounge around in style or run errands while staying comfy, take a leaf out of Shraddha’s fashion playbook. Comfort and fashion? It’s a win-win!

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

