Shraddha Kapoor’s comfy casuals call for baggy tees, joggers and more

Shraddha Kapoor is here to show us that casual fashion can be oh-so-comfy and stylish at the same time! In her latest Instagram snap, she’s giving us all the cozy vibes with her laid-back look. The star of the show? Stylish baggy tees and black joggers – a combo that’s practically a hug in clothing form.

She effortlessly tops it off with a white sun cap, adding a dash of that cool-girl flair. It’s like she’s saying, “I’m off-duty, but I’m still fabulous.” And let’s not forget the minimal makeup, which is basically the cherry on top of her casual chic ensemble.

Check out-

Shraddha Kapoor stands out as a trendsetter and an inspiration to many. Her fashion journey is clear evidence that style is not just about the clothes you wear but also about the confidence and personality you bring to them. With her ever-evolving fashion sense, she continues to captivate fashion enthusiasts and remains a role model for those looking to make a statement with their wardrobe choices.

Shraddha Kapoor has just unlocked the secret to nailing the perfect relaxed yet stylish look. It’s all about the baggy tees and joggers combo, a sun cap for that extra oomph, and just enough makeup to enhance your natural beauty. So, the next time you want to lounge around in style or run errands while staying comfy, take a leaf out of Shraddha’s fashion playbook. Comfort and fashion? It’s a win-win!