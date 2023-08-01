Shraddha Kapoor's Funky Sparkling Makeup And Red Jacket Screams Attention

Shraddha Kapoor aces her sparkling makeup, and how! The ever-charming actress has always amazed fans with her magnificent looks. Today she looked a mix of glamorous, class, and funkiness in one picture. Let’s check out her latest dump.

Shraddha Kapoor’s Sparkling Avatar

In the latest photos, the actress wore a vibrant red jacket which she styled with her unique makeup. She left her hair messy and wet. Her smokey blue eye shadowed eyes, blushed cheeks, and glossy transparent lips rounded her appearance. A pair of gold and diamond earrings added a sparkling look.

In the first picture, Shraddha posed for a close-up picture defining her edgy look as the camera flash focuses on her eyes. She looked stunning in every avatar, whether ethnic or western, just like this one. Her striking poses scream attention. The shadow of light on the face made her glossy nude lips turn red.

Shraddha Kapoor can alone win hearts with her sparkling look. She looks hot and sensual throughout her pictures. In contrast, in the caption, she wrote, “Itne din post naa karne pe kya saza milti hai?.”

Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in the film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar alongside Ranbir Kapoor. The film was a success.

So what’s your punishment for Shraddha Kapoor for posting late? Please drop your views in the comments box. Follow IWMBuzz.com.