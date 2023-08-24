ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

Shraddha Kapoor's Metallic Glam In Silver Pants And Netted Mesh Top Is Wreaking Havoc On Internet

Shraddha Kapoor, the stunning beauty with her new metallic avatar, is creating havoc on the internet in silver pants and a mesh top. Check out the latest in the article below

Author: Aarti Tiwari
24 Aug,2023 01:05:50
Shraddha Kapoor's Metallic Glam In Silver Pants And Netted Mesh Top Is Wreaking Havoc On Internet 844979

Shraddha Kapoor is back in the fashion game with her new trendy metallic glam. She has a unique taste in fashion, and a sense of style makes one look up to her. This time, the diva is creating havoc on the internet with her new glam in contemporary fashion in the sparkling silver shade.

Shraddha Kapoor’s Metallic Glam In Silver Ensemble

Taking to her Instagram, Shraddha shared a glimpse of herself in her elevating avatar. Styled by her personal stylist, the actress looked attention-grabbing. She donned a silver netted mesh top paired with silver high-waist pants. A silver choker accessorized her appearance in the stunning look. Her sparkling smokey eyes, shiny makeup, and glossy lips. Her open hairstyle rounded her style.

But wait, there is more! Shraddha adds a statement in her contemporary style with diamond-embellished heels. The matching silver handbag elevates her enchanting look in the trendy look.

Shraddha Kapoor's Metallic Glam In Silver Pants And Netted Mesh Top Is Wreaking Havoc On Internet 844974

Shraddha Kapoor's Metallic Glam In Silver Pants And Netted Mesh Top Is Wreaking Havoc On Internet 844975

Shraddha Kapoor's Metallic Glam In Silver Pants And Netted Mesh Top Is Wreaking Havoc On Internet 844976

Shraddha Kapoor's Metallic Glam In Silver Pants And Netted Mesh Top Is Wreaking Havoc On Internet 844977

Shraddha Kapoor's Metallic Glam In Silver Pants And Netted Mesh Top Is Wreaking Havoc On Internet 844978

Shraddha Kapoor posed in sparkling silver glam in the silver ensembles. In the caption, she wrote, “Always elevating.” Her quirkiness in the pictures is making hearts flutter. With her trendy metallic glam, the diva is wreaking havoc on the internet.

Check Out The Comments.

A user wrote, “U don’t need to add any extra expressions just a smile & whole world melts😌😌😌.” The other said, “You mean slayinnnn????.” “Cute princess in world,” commented the third.

Shraddha Kapoor's Metallic Glam In Silver Pants And Netted Mesh Top Is Wreaking Havoc On Internet 844980

Shraddha Kapoor's Metallic Glam In Silver Pants And Netted Mesh Top Is Wreaking Havoc On Internet 844981

Did you like Shraddha Kapoor’s stunning look? Share your thoughts in the comments.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Shraddha Kapoor Found A Sunshine In Human Form, Find Here 844752
Shraddha Kapoor Found A Sunshine In Human Form, Find Here
Chai, Champi, And Chill- Shraddha Kapoor's Cosy Time At Home 844564
Chai, Champi, And Chill- Shraddha Kapoor’s Cosy Time At Home
Shraddha Kapoor Becomes Show Stopper In Silver Shimmer Maximal Lehenga 840400
Shraddha Kapoor Becomes Show Stopper In Silver Shimmer Maximal Lehenga
Shraddha Kapoor's Unbound Love For Desserts In Photo 839880
Shraddha Kapoor’s Unbound Love For Desserts In Photo
Shraddha Kapoor's Funky Sparkling Makeup And Red Jacket Screams Attention 839360
Shraddha Kapoor’s Funky Sparkling Makeup And Red Jacket Screams Attention
This is what Shraddha Kapoor likes to have early morning; see pic 834642
This is what Shraddha Kapoor likes to have early morning; see pic
Latest Stories
Alia Bhatt recalls when Ranbir Kapoor got L'Eto London's milk cake to Bulgaria on her birthday 845154
Alia Bhatt recalls when Ranbir Kapoor got L’Eto London’s milk cake to Bulgaria on her birthday
Sumbul Touqeer Fulfils Her Dream As She Welcomes 'Naya Sadasya' In Her Life 844956
Sumbul Touqeer Fulfils Her Dream As She Welcomes ‘Naya Sadasya’ In Her Life
Ananya Panday Looks 'Dreamy Barbie' In White Corset Bodice Mini Dress 845148
Ananya Panday Looks ‘Dreamy Barbie’ In White Corset Bodice Mini Dress
Ritabhari Chakraborty pens heartfelt tribute for Satyajit Ray, read 845100
Ritabhari Chakraborty pens heartfelt tribute for Satyajit Ray, read
Take Code From Priya Bapat To Slay The Summer Glam In Casuals 845087
Take Code From Priya Bapat To Slay The Summer Glam In Casuals
With sequels doing wonders at the box office, Dream Girl 2 seems like a promising addition to the list of successes! 845136
With sequels doing wonders at the box office, Dream Girl 2 seems like a promising addition to the list of successes!
Read Latest News