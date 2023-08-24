Shraddha Kapoor's Metallic Glam In Silver Pants And Netted Mesh Top Is Wreaking Havoc On Internet

Shraddha Kapoor is back in the fashion game with her new trendy metallic glam. She has a unique taste in fashion, and a sense of style makes one look up to her. This time, the diva is creating havoc on the internet with her new glam in contemporary fashion in the sparkling silver shade.

Shraddha Kapoor’s Metallic Glam In Silver Ensemble

Taking to her Instagram, Shraddha shared a glimpse of herself in her elevating avatar. Styled by her personal stylist, the actress looked attention-grabbing. She donned a silver netted mesh top paired with silver high-waist pants. A silver choker accessorized her appearance in the stunning look. Her sparkling smokey eyes, shiny makeup, and glossy lips. Her open hairstyle rounded her style.

But wait, there is more! Shraddha adds a statement in her contemporary style with diamond-embellished heels. The matching silver handbag elevates her enchanting look in the trendy look.

Shraddha Kapoor posed in sparkling silver glam in the silver ensembles. In the caption, she wrote, “Always elevating.” Her quirkiness in the pictures is making hearts flutter. With her trendy metallic glam, the diva is wreaking havoc on the internet.

Check Out The Comments.

A user wrote, “U don’t need to add any extra expressions just a smile & whole world melts😌😌😌.” The other said, “You mean slayinnnn????.” “Cute princess in world,” commented the third.

Did you like Shraddha Kapoor’s stunning look? Share your thoughts in the comments.