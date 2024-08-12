Shraddha Kapoor’s Picturesque Figure In Red Floral Bodycon Makes Mrunal Thakur Fall In Love

Shraddha Kapoor is a name synonymous with elegance, perfection, and beauty. The actress is currently promoting her upcoming film, Stree 2, and she doubles the excitement of her fans with her mind-blowing promotional looks. We noticed that all of Shraddha’s promotional glam is red, and yet again, she is flaunting her picturesque figure in a red bodycon. Fellow actress Mrunal Thakur couldn’t resist but fall in love with the actress.

On Saturday evening, Shraddha dropped new photos from her latest promotions look. This time, the actress is not wearing a saree or anarkali but is reigning in red, wearing a bodycon dress. Her red bodycon dress perfectly combines modern style with vintage allure with the intricate traditional prints and embroidery over the actress’s ensemble. The outfit’s sleeveless hands and v-neckline upper part look stunning, followed by a knee-length skirt. At the same time, backless detail and back slit raise the glamour quotient.

But wait, that’s not all! Shraddha opted for an open-straight hairstyle with minimal makeup, keeping her look classy. The sparkling earrings look beautiful. Shiny high heels complete her overall appearance.

Reacting to Shraddha Kapoor’s picturesque figure in a red bodycon dress, fellow Bollywood actress Mrunal Thakur expressed her reaction as she couldn’t resist falling in love with Shraddha and wrote, “Kitti Sundar.”

Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer Street 2 will be released in theatres on Independence Day, 15 August 2024.