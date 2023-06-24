Shraddha Kapoor's pink floral printed salwar vibe us ethnicity goals

Shraddha Kapoor never fails to impress with her impeccable fashion choices, and her recent appearance on the streets of Mumbai was no exception. The talented actress was seen exuding ethereal charm in a stunning pink floral printed salwar suit, effortlessly capturing the essence of ethnic fashion.

The vibrant pink hues and intricate floral patterns of her ensemble added a touch of grace and femininity to her look. The diva effortlessly showcased her impeccable sense of style, effortlessly blending traditional aesthetics with contemporary flair.

With her choice of the traditional salwar suit, Shraddha Kapoor showcased the timeless elegance of Indian ethnic wear. The outfit perfectly complemented her beauty, while the intricate prints added a delightful charm to her overall appearance.

What’s more, we loved how the diva chose to keep it minimal and subtle with her makeup look. The actress wore it off with her casual pulled back messy hairbun and no makeup. Instant Bollywood sharing the video, wrote, “Sanskari vibes with a sprinkle of cuteness😍✨”

Here take a look-

Reactions

One wrote, “Shraddha Kapoor and kriti sanon are only 2 actresses who are well dressed as well as most beautiful in Bollywood in today’s world 🙌”

Another wrote, “She is v cute! Always lov her in Indian attires”

A third user wrote, “@shraddhakapoor Nepo kid with zero haters. Shakti sir ne sanskar ache diye hai”

