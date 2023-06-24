ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

Shraddha Kapoor's pink floral printed salwar vibe us ethnicity goals

Shraddha Kapoor never fails to impress with her impeccable fashion choices, and her recent appearance on the streets of Mumbai was no exception. Scroll below to check her stunning ethnic look in suit

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
24 Jun,2023 07:45:43
Shraddha Kapoor's pink floral printed salwar vibe us ethnicity goals

Shraddha Kapoor never fails to impress with her impeccable fashion choices, and her recent appearance on the streets of Mumbai was no exception. The talented actress was seen exuding ethereal charm in a stunning pink floral printed salwar suit, effortlessly capturing the essence of ethnic fashion.

The vibrant pink hues and intricate floral patterns of her ensemble added a touch of grace and femininity to her look. The diva effortlessly showcased her impeccable sense of style, effortlessly blending traditional aesthetics with contemporary flair.

With her choice of the traditional salwar suit, Shraddha Kapoor showcased the timeless elegance of Indian ethnic wear. The outfit perfectly complemented her beauty, while the intricate prints added a delightful charm to her overall appearance.

What’s more, we loved how the diva chose to keep it minimal and subtle with her makeup look. The actress wore it off with her casual pulled back messy hairbun and no makeup. Instant Bollywood sharing the video, wrote, “Sanskari vibes with a sprinkle of cuteness😍✨”

Here take a look-

Reactions

One wrote, “Shraddha Kapoor and kriti sanon are only 2 actresses who are well dressed as well as most beautiful in Bollywood in today’s world 🙌”

Another wrote, “She is v cute! Always lov her in Indian attires”

A third user wrote, “@shraddhakapoor Nepo kid with zero haters. Shakti sir ne sanskar ache diye hai”

Well, absolutely amazing and outstanding for real, right folks? Wonderful and supremely entertaining for real, right ladies and gentlemen? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Shraddha Kapoor Recalls Time When Varun Dhawan Rejected Her
Shraddha Kapoor Recalls Time When Varun Dhawan Rejected Her
What Is Shraddha Kapoor’s ‘Pyaar Ka Nagma’?
What Is Shraddha Kapoor’s ‘Pyaar Ka Nagma’?
Meet Shraddha Kapoor, The ‘Jhalli’ Of Bollywood
Meet Shraddha Kapoor, The ‘Jhalli’ Of Bollywood
Check Out: Shraddha Kapoor’s Healthy Morning Routine
Check Out: Shraddha Kapoor’s Healthy Morning Routine
Watch: Shraddha Kapoor’s Unique Hidden Talent
Watch: Shraddha Kapoor’s Unique Hidden Talent
Shraddha Kapoor’s Statement Hairstyle Is A Must Try
Shraddha Kapoor’s Statement Hairstyle Is A Must Try
Latest Stories
TMKOC: THIS is how Munmun Dutta deals with Mumbai traffic
TMKOC: THIS is how Munmun Dutta deals with Mumbai traffic
TMKOC: Here’s why Palak Sindhwani is always hungry
TMKOC: Here’s why Palak Sindhwani is always hungry
TMKOC: Sunayana Fozdar loves monkeying around, here’s proof
TMKOC: Sunayana Fozdar loves monkeying around, here’s proof
LOL: Bhojpuri diva Akshara Singh’s hilarious ‘Komolika’ moment
LOL: Bhojpuri diva Akshara Singh’s hilarious ‘Komolika’ moment
Sidharth Malhotra’s special shoutout for brother-in-law Mishaal impresses internet
Sidharth Malhotra’s special shoutout for brother-in-law Mishaal impresses internet
Watch: A sneak-peek into Tejasswi Prakash’s irresistible swag
Watch: A sneak-peek into Tejasswi Prakash’s irresistible swag
Read Latest News