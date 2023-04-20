Shraddha Kapoor's Poses For Media; Fans Say, " Most Underrated Actress..."

Shraddha Kapoor in the yesterday was spotted outside a salon, and her gesture is winning hearts online

The 36-year-old Shraddha Kapoor is a heartthrob in the Indian media. The diva has always amazed her fans with her sweet and kind behaviour. Though she was raised as a starkid who carved her niche in the industry with some of the best blockbusters, the diva never feels ego for the same. She has a gold heart and likes to love everyone. And yet again, her recent gestures while posing for media are being praised by the audience.

Shraddha Kapoor’s Pleasing Gesture

Shraddha Kapoor was spotted entering a salon in Mumbai. When the paparazzi asked her to pose, the diva sweetly smiled at the media and greeted them. Her smile always makes us go drooling. Shraddha Kapoor is ageing like fine wine. It’s always a pleasure to see her. Recently her film Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar performed well at the box office.

Reacting to her humble and sweet gestures, fans spammed the account with several comments. A user said, “Queen of Bollywood much much better then nowadays heroine.”

The other said, “Zero controversy and zero haters .. beautiful and simple actress Shraddha Kapoor ❤️.”

The third commented, “Bollywood’s most underrated girl 😍.”

And the fourth said, “Most down to earth in Bollywood…. ❤️❤️.”

Shraddha Kapoor’s Social Media

The diva recently surpassed Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt being the most followed actress in Bollywood after the desi girl Priyanka Chopra. Shraddha Kapoor has more than 80 million followers on her Instagram account.

