Shraddha Kapoor’s quintessential fashion guide for this wedding season is here

Shraddha Kapoor just unleashed the glam in a lime green salwar suit that’s basically a masterclass in slayage! This ensemble isn’t just a fashion statement; it’s a whole mood, a vibe, and we are here for it. Picture this: you can rock this number at weddings, or imagine turning heads at a vibrant Haldi ceremony – it’s the perfect outfit to vibe on!

A closer look at Shraddha’s look

Now, let’s break down the glam game. Shraddha not only owns the lime green embellished suit but takes it up a notch with a stunning hairbun. But wait, it’s not just any bun – it’s a casual chic masterpiece with a yellow flower tucked in, giving major “I woke up like this” vibes. It’s like she’s saying, “I’m glam, but make it effortlessly cool.”

And those eyes, oh, those eyes! Smokey, smudgy perfection that adds a dash of mystery and a whole lot of “wow” to the look. The accessories game is on point too – a pair of earrings and a nath to seal the deal. Shraddha isn’t just wearing an outfit; she’s curating an experience, and we are living for it.

Now, for all the fashion enthusiasts out there itching to ace this look – take notes. Lime green is your new power color, embellishments are your best friends, and a chic hairbun with a pop of yellow is the secret sauce. Add a touch of smudgy eyes, some statement jewelry, and voila – you’re ready to channel your inner Marathi mulgi with flair and finesse. So, go ahead, own that lime green runway like Shraddha, and let the world be your fashion stage!