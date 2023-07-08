Shraddha Kapoor's Quirky Birthday Wish To Siddhant Kapoor; Check Out Childhood Pics

Shraddha Kapoor shares a great bond with her dear brother Siddhant Kapoor. The duo often wins hearts with their adorable chemistry and fun banter. Today is Siddhant’s birthday, and so the diva wished him in a quirky post with childhood pictures. Let’s check it out below.

Shraddha Kapoor’s Quirky Wish

The beautiful diva shared adorable childhood pictures on her profile and wished her brother sarcastically. In the first picture, the actress had cake fed by her mother, while his brother smiled for a photo and a little girl named Priyanka Sharma. The next picture shows a cake with her mother’s name while he kissed her mother, and it looked wholesome.

Shraddha didn’t hesitate to share Siddhant’s funny pictures from his childhood where he can be seen making weird expressions. In the caption, she wrote, “On YOUR birthday, Ive decided to put a pic of ME being fed cake muaaaaahahahah 😏

And this isn’t even a throwback from YOUR bday. It’s from Mommy’s muaaaahahahaaaaaa 😈

Happy Birthday Bhaiya @siddhanthkapoor

I O U ❤️❤️❤️.”

Shraddha never misses a chance to express her love for her family, friends, and close ones. She has always had a great and loving bond with everyone.

