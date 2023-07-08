ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

Shraddha Kapoor's Quirky Birthday Wish To Siddhant Kapoor; Check Out Childhood Pics

Shraddha Kapoor, in the latest Instagram dump, wished her brother a very happy birthday and also shared some adorable childhood pics; let's check it out

Author: Aarti Tiwari
08 Jul,2023 02:05:49
Shraddha Kapoor's Quirky Birthday Wish To Siddhant Kapoor; Check Out Childhood Pics

Shraddha Kapoor shares a great bond with her dear brother Siddhant Kapoor. The duo often wins hearts with their adorable chemistry and fun banter. Today is Siddhant’s birthday, and so the diva wished him in a quirky post with childhood pictures. Let’s check it out below.

Shraddha Kapoor’s Quirky Wish

The beautiful diva shared adorable childhood pictures on her profile and wished her brother sarcastically. In the first picture, the actress had cake fed by her mother, while his brother smiled for a photo and a little girl named Priyanka Sharma. The next picture shows a cake with her mother’s name while he kissed her mother, and it looked wholesome.

Shraddha didn’t hesitate to share Siddhant’s funny pictures from his childhood where he can be seen making weird expressions. In the caption, she wrote, “On YOUR birthday, Ive decided to put a pic of ME being fed cake muaaaaahahahah 😏
And this isn’t even a throwback from YOUR bday. It’s from Mommy’s muaaaahahahaaaaaa 😈
Happy Birthday Bhaiya @siddhanthkapoor
I O U ❤️❤️❤️.”

Shraddha Kapoor's Quirky Birthday Wish To Siddhant Kapoor; Check Out Childhood Pics 831425

Shraddha Kapoor's Quirky Birthday Wish To Siddhant Kapoor; Check Out Childhood Pics 831426

Shraddha Kapoor's Quirky Birthday Wish To Siddhant Kapoor; Check Out Childhood Pics 831427

Shraddha Kapoor's Quirky Birthday Wish To Siddhant Kapoor; Check Out Childhood Pics 831428

Shraddha never misses a chance to express her love for her family, friends, and close ones. She has always had a great and loving bond with everyone.

Did you enjoy watching Shraddha Kapoor and Siddhant Kapoor’s childhood pictures? Please share your thoughts in the comments section. Follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Watch: Sidharth Malhotra and Shraddha Kapoor dancing to ‘Disco Deewane’ from SOTY
Watch: Sidharth Malhotra and Shraddha Kapoor dancing to ‘Disco Deewane’ from SOTY
Here’s one ‘universal thing’ that you and Shraddha Kapoor have in mutual
Here’s one ‘universal thing’ that you and Shraddha Kapoor have in mutual
R Balki Reveals What Made Shraddha Kapoor And Ranbir Kapoor’s Tu Jhooti Main Makkar A Hit?
R Balki Reveals What Made Shraddha Kapoor And Ranbir Kapoor’s Tu Jhooti Main Makkar A Hit?
Know What Can Happen When Shraddha Kapoor And Rajkumar Rao Meet Again?
Know What Can Happen When Shraddha Kapoor And Rajkumar Rao Meet Again?
Here’s What Shraddha Kapoor Can’t Do; Check Out
Here’s What Shraddha Kapoor Can’t Do; Check Out
Shraddha Kapoor’s pink floral printed salwar vibe is ethnicity goals
Shraddha Kapoor’s pink floral printed salwar vibe is ethnicity goals
Latest Stories
Watch: Shivangi Joshi High In Monsoon Hangover
Watch: Shivangi Joshi High In Monsoon Hangover
Watch: Katrina Kaif gets mobbed at the airport, netizens react
Watch: Katrina Kaif gets mobbed at the airport, netizens react
Adorable! Kiara Advani reveals how she impressed Sidharth Malhotra’s mother, says ‘jo maska lagaya’
Adorable! Kiara Advani reveals how she impressed Sidharth Malhotra’s mother, says ‘jo maska lagaya’
‘It’s happened several times with me’, Richa Chadha opens up on facing discrimination on the sets of ‘Oye Lucky Lucky Oye’
‘It’s happened several times with me’, Richa Chadha opens up on facing discrimination on the sets of ‘Oye Lucky Lucky Oye’
Devoleena Bhattacharjee Soaring Hotness As She Ditched Blouse In Bengali Traditional Look, Check Now
Devoleena Bhattacharjee Soaring Hotness As She Ditched Blouse In Bengali Traditional Look, Check Now
A fanfare moment! Fans poured in love and wishes for Rishab Shetty on his birthday!
A fanfare moment! Fans poured in love and wishes for Rishab Shetty on his birthday!
Read Latest News