Stop the fret with your saree styles! For the Bollywood fashionista Shraddha Kapoor is here with her saree saga versatility. The actress has always been the head-turner with her fashion quotient, and here again, however, her saree remains startling in the lineup. Owing to that, the actress’ lookbooks in saree from her Instagram, look the most promising. Here we have shared her three best looks in saree.

Queen In Red

Here’s when the actress took to her Instagram handle to share a couple of pictures in her stylish red maroon saree. The six-yards came in beautiful ruffles with golden embroideries. She completed the look with a deep neck maroon-red blouse. Her hair looked perfect as she kept it open with waves. The actress rounded it off with stylish accessories and nude makeup look. She rounded it off with a pair of ethnic embellished juti.

Sunshine in Yellow

Here’s when Shraddha Kapoor looked absolutely majestic in her stunning yellow saree, with blue border. She completed the look with her mid-parted wavy hair. Her makeup looked amazing as she teamed it up with minimal makeover. She rounded it off with gorgeous gold jewellery. Check out below-

Minimalistic

When the actress looked all princess like in a pastel hued printed ruffled saree. She teamed it with a matching blouse. The actress completed the look with mid-parted wavy hairdo. Her fashion looked on point, as she rounded it off with stunning oxidised jewellery. For makeup, she prompted it up with smokey metallic eyeshadow and pink nude lips.

Which one of the above do you think is the best? Let us know in the comments below and for more updates stay tuned.