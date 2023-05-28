ADVERTISEMENT
Shraddha Kapoor's Statement Hairstyle Is A Must Try

Shraddha Kapoor is a constant attraction seeker. Her style and simplicity have always won hearts. Take inspiration to slay any and every look with a hairstyle from the Diva

Author: IWMBuzz
28 May,2023 03:35:55
Shraddha Kapoor's Statement Hairstyle Is A Must Try

The heartthrob of B-town, Shraddha Kapoor, has constantly captivated her fans with her style. Her simplicity is the beauty. However, what adds glam to her appearance is the different and unique hairstyles. Let’s check them out below.

1) Short Hairstyle

The beautiful Shraddha Kapoor makes us love her more and more. The diva looked captivating in the short hairstyle, posing like a kid. Undoubtedly she can look at anything and everything; that’s her beauty.

Shraddha Kapoor's Statement Hairstyle Is A Must Try 810398

2) Ponytail

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar fame styled herself in an ethnic lehenga like a diva. Her simple lehenga and makeup rounded her appearance. In contrast, the sleek high ponytail uplifted her simplicity.

Shraddha Kapoor's Statement Hairstyle Is A Must Try 810391

3) Soft Curls

Slayer as always, Shraddha looked stunning in the embellished, intricately designed gown. She added a mesmerizing appearance to her look with her loose soft curls. Isn’t she the best?

Shraddha Kapoor's Statement Hairstyle Is A Must Try 810397

4) Low Bun

When you want to let your outfit to the talk, the divs style her hair with a sleek low bun that adds a classy look and allows the ensemble to outshine. She has always ruled over hearts.

Shraddha Kapoor's Statement Hairstyle Is A Must Try 810396

5) Princess Hairstyle

Beautiful as always, Shraddha donned a multi-colour saree. At the same time, the half-open hairstyle secured with clips made her look like a princess wearing a crown.

Shraddha Kapoor's Statement Hairstyle Is A Must Try 810393

Which hairstyle of Shraddha Kapoor did you like the most? Follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
IWMBuzz

Journalist. covering Indian television News, Bollywood, OTT News and digital ecosystem, Gaming, Sports, Lifestyle, creators, Celebrity News and Shows.

