Shraddha Kapoor's Unbound Love For Desserts In Photo

Shraddha Kapoor is a heartthrob diva in the entertainment world. In her latest Instagram dump, she revealed her true love for desserts. Check it out in the below article

Author: Aarti Tiwari
03 Aug,2023 01:05:12
Who does not like mouth-watering desserts? Treating your tooth with a sweet dish is like heaven. For foodies, it’s a way to be happy. Such is our beloved actress Shraddha Kapoor. She is a true foodie and never leaves a chance to hoop on food. Her very favorite is Mumbai’s famous Vada pav, and we have often witnessed her enjoying the different delicacies. Today the actress shared her unbound love for desserts.

The Stree actress shared a yummy desserts picture on her Instagram story. The picture shows a mouth-watering white ice cream dish with fruits and sauces. Without a doubt, the creamy white appearance of the dessert filled your mouth with saliva. While Shraddha’s text in the picture caught attention as she says that the desserts are proof that the almighty wants to make its people happy and delighted. “Dessert is proof that God wants you to be happy.”

Shraddha being a food lover, never takes a chance to miss any dish wherever she goes. She maintains her fitness as well as treats herself with what she craves. Her Instagram pictures are proof of her pure love for food. Whenever she is home, the actress will undoubtedly enjoy cheat meals like poha, shiv puri, Pani puri, etc.

