Shriya Pilgaonkar celebrates and Mirzapur turns 5, watch video

Shriya Pilgaonkar is marking a significant milestone as she joyously celebrates the fifth anniversary of the popular series “Mirzapur.” Taking to her social media, the actress shared a captivating video that not only features her in the intriguing avatar she portrayed in the series but also showcases a heartwarming reunion with her co-stars. Among them are notable names such as Ali Fazal, Divyendu Sharma, Vikrant Massey, and Rasika Dugal, creating a nostalgic moment for fans.

In the shared video, Shriya expresses her deep gratitude for the overwhelming love received over the years, particularly thanking fans for their unwavering support. Her portrayal of Sweety Gupta in “Mirzapur” struck a chord with audiences, and the anniversary serves as an opportunity to reflect on the series’ impact on its viewers.

The sentiment is not without a touch of humour as Shriya playfully addresses the elephant in the room – the inevitable question about Season 3. Light-heartedly, she quips, “Don’t ask me about Season 3. Main mar chuki hoon.” This adds an element of suspense and intrigue to the celebration, leaving fans eagerly anticipating the future of the beloved series.

As the Mirzapur fandom comes together to celebrate this significant five-year milestone, Shriya Pilgaonkar’s post becomes a focal point for fans to reminisce about the show’s memorable moments and express their excitement for what lies ahead in the Mirzapur universe. The mini-reunion of the cast adds an extra layer of charm to the festivities, reinforcing the enduring impact of “Mirzapur” on the digital entertainment landscape.