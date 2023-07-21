ADVERTISEMENT
Shriya Pilgaonkar Soaring Hotness In Pink Bikini; Check Here

Shriya Pilgaonkar is a talented actress. She is currently enjoying her vacation in the Maldives. Check out her latest bikini pictures flaunting her figure

Author: Aarti Tiwari
21 Jul,2023 20:00:41
Shriya Pilgaonkar Soaring Hotness In Pink Bikini; Check Here 835747

Mirzapur fame Shriya Pilgaonkar is renowned in the Hindi and Marathi entertainment world. Her on-screen performance has been praised massively. The beauty is currently enjoying her time on Maldives vacation. Her latest pictures in a bikini are going viral on the internet.

Shriya Pilgaonkar In Bikini

In the shared pictures from the Maldives, Shriya Pilgaonkar wore a pink bikini paired with a tie-dye pink shrug. She posed outside under the sun, enjoying a sunbath. She also donned black and white glasses and posed with her hands flying in the air. In the other picture, she dropped a collage snap from her vacation. Also, she enjoyed diving into the water and nature.

Her bikini pictures are circulating on the web. The diva shared these pictures with the caption, “Pink & Blues.” Shriya Pilgaonkar undoubtedly looks happy and healthy, enjoying her vacation.

Shriya Pilgaonkar Soaring Hotness In Pink Bikini; Check Here 835743

Shriya Pilgaonkar Soaring Hotness In Pink Bikini; Check Here 835744

Shriya Pilgaonkar Soaring Hotness In Pink Bikini; Check Here 835745

Shriya Pilgaonkar Soaring Hotness In Pink Bikini; Check Here 835746

Maldives is one of the most favorite and go-to vacation destinations for celebrities. The place is all about nature and water. From the pictures, you can see the atmosphere and surrounding is soothing and relaxing.

Shriya Pilgaonkar has impressed her fans through her amazing performances in TV shows and films like Guilty Minds, Taaza Khabar, The Broken News, Crackdown, Kaadan, House Arrest, Bhangra Paa Le, Internals Affairs, and many others.

Did you like Shriya Pilgaonkar’s vacation pictures? Please share your thoughts in the comments box. Follow IWMBuzz.com.

