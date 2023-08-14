ADVERTISEMENT
Shriya Pilgaonkar Turns Electric Blue In Pink Co-ords; See Pics

Shriya Pilgaonkar is a heartthrob diva in Hindi and Marathi entertainment. The diva in her latest pictures turns electric in a pink co-ord set. Check it out below in the article

Shriya Pilgaonkar, the stunning beauty in the Marathi and Hindi entertainment world, never fails to grab our attention with her amazing acting prowess and fashion. Once again, the diva is impressing fans with her electrifying look in pink co-ords. She loves to create new fashion and slay with her simple yet attractive looks.

Shriya Pilgaonkar’s Electric Blue Avatar

Styled by the label Jenn, the diva embraced her electric look in a pink crop top with black stripes paired with matching loose pants and a long jacket. Her simple hairstyle and makeup rounded her appearance. In contrast, in her caption, she wrote, “Not me making electric blue my whole personality.”

Shriya Pilgaonkar, throughout her vacation time in Australia, was blue-ming in blue shades. Sometimes posing in front of the electric blue architecture, to embracing the electric look in blue jackets and nail paints. The blueness is filled everywhere. She loved the breezy weather near the seat, sleeping on a blue mattress, and the blue sea.

Undoubtedly, Shriya Pilgaonkar Turns electric in every look, whether pink or blue. But this vacation is ‘blue-ming.’ Earlier, the actress has fun river rafting, sightseeing, to enjoying seafood. The vacation vibes are perfect goals, and we love it.

Did you like Shriya Pilgaonkar’s electric blue avatar in pink co-ords? Please drop your views in the comments section.

