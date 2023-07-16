Shruti Haasan And Boyfriend Santanu Hazarika Playing With Pets(Unseen Video)

Shruti Haasan is a social media bug. She loves to share every detail about her life with her fans. The diva nowadays is having a good time with her boyfriend, Santanu Hazarika. She shares adorable videos and photos in her profile. And yet again, the duo are enjoying time playing with their pets. Let’s check it out in the article below.

Shruti Haasan’s And Santanu Hazarika Playing With Pets

The 37-year-old shared an adorable video on her Instagram. In the video, Santanu talks in the ear of their cat, and as the video proceeds, the cat frightens and runs away from them. At the same time, Shruti couldn’t stop laughing at this scene. In the text, she wrote, “Full on entertainment with these two Nutcases.”

Santanu Hazarika didn’t give up and ran behind the cat to catch her. In comparison, Shruti Haasan enjoyed and laughed about the Tom and Jerry fight. The actress also took a snap of the her pet dog poppylakshmi.” In the background, Shruti said, “poppy madam can you come to set please? We need to take your pictures.”

Shruti Haasan and Santanu Hazarika regularly entertain their fan with fun and loving videos and snaps. Undoubtedly you enjoyed watching this new fun of the duo with their pets.

