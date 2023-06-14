Shruti Haasan Apologizes To Boyfriend Shantanu Hazarika, Latter Says 'No'

Shruti Haasan and her boyfriend, artist Santanu Hazarika make it to the headlines daily. The duo are having their best time together in London. Both of them look like cool and ideal couples together. Their pictures together from their vacation are going viral in no time. But per the latest Instagram post caption, something is weird about the two. Let’s find out.

Shruti took to her Instagram and dropped a fun video from last night’s concert. Per her Instagram stories, the duo had a great time in a live concert together. The shared video shows everyone dancing like crazy at a live performance. In the video, the actress wrote, “The last video on your phone is supposed to go perfectly with this song. Ummmmmmmm.” And in the caption, she apologized to her boyfriend for sharing this clip.

Replying, the artist said a big “Noooooo.” Shruti Haasan earlier shared a glimpse of her fun time with her boyfriend. And she looked happy. The duo also went on a dinner date. The actress’s story is all about her time spent with Santanu Hazarika. In addition, the actress also walked the red carpet of the Met Gala and made them. Shruti chooses both looks to embrace her style and grab attention. She has constantly impressed us with her appearance.

