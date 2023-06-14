ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

Shruti Haasan Apologizes To Boyfriend Shantanu Hazarika, Latter Says 'No'

Shruti Haasan is having a great time with her boyfriend, Santanu Hazarika, in London. And yet again, the diva shared some glimpses from her vacation. However, for what Shruti is apologizing to her boyfriend, check out

Author: Aarti Tiwari
14 Jun,2023 01:05:08
Shruti Haasan Apologizes To Boyfriend Shantanu Hazarika, Latter Says 'No'

Shruti Haasan and her boyfriend, artist Santanu Hazarika make it to the headlines daily. The duo are having their best time together in London. Both of them look like cool and ideal couples together. Their pictures together from their vacation are going viral in no time. But per the latest Instagram post caption, something is weird about the two. Let’s find out.

Shruti took to her Instagram and dropped a fun video from last night’s concert. Per her Instagram stories, the duo had a great time in a live concert together. The shared video shows everyone dancing like crazy at a live performance. In the video, the actress wrote, “The last video on your phone is supposed to go perfectly with this song. Ummmmmmmm.” And in the caption, she apologized to her boyfriend for sharing this clip.

Replying, the artist said a big “Noooooo.” Shruti Haasan earlier shared a glimpse of her fun time with her boyfriend. And she looked happy. The duo also went on a dinner date. The actress’s story is all about her time spent with Santanu Hazarika. In addition, the actress also walked the red carpet of the Met Gala and made them. Shruti chooses both looks to embrace her style and grab attention. She has constantly impressed us with her appearance.

Shruti Haasan Apologizes To Boyfriend Shantanu Hazarika, Latter Says 'No' 815209

What’s your reaction to this? Please let us know. Follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
“So grateful for this gem”, Shruti Haasan’s special message for her friend
“So grateful for this gem”, Shruti Haasan’s special message for her friend
Shruti Haasan Reveals The Scariest Things; Sneak Peek
Shruti Haasan Reveals The Scariest Things; Sneak Peek
Shruti Haasan’s romantic love moment with BF Santanu Hazarika is too cute
Shruti Haasan’s romantic love moment with BF Santanu Hazarika is too cute
“There’s nothing of mine,” Shruti Haasan gets cryptic
“There’s nothing of mine,” Shruti Haasan gets cryptic
Shruti Haasan Gets Ready For This Special Dish, Check Out
Shruti Haasan Gets Ready For This Special Dish, Check Out
In Pics: Shruti Haasan and boyfriend Santanu Hazarika paint London ‘red’ with love
In Pics: Shruti Haasan and boyfriend Santanu Hazarika paint London ‘red’ with love
Latest Stories
Times When ‘Gorgeous’ Shraddha Das Impressed Us With Her Fitness Quotient By Flaunting Stunning Curves
Times When ‘Gorgeous’ Shraddha Das Impressed Us With Her Fitness Quotient By Flaunting Stunning Curves
Yash denies to play Ravan in Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer Ramayan, deets inside
Yash denies to play Ravan in Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer Ramayan, deets inside
A reddit video goes viral where Karan Johar assumably confirms Alia Bhatt’s pregnancy before marriage
A reddit video goes viral where Karan Johar assumably confirms Alia Bhatt’s pregnancy before marriage
When Hansika Motwani was discriminated against for being a ‘south actor’ by certain fashion designers, read
When Hansika Motwani was discriminated against for being a ‘south actor’ by certain fashion designers, read
Nick Jonas thinks ‘Father’s Day’ is more about Priyanka Chopra than him
Nick Jonas thinks ‘Father’s Day’ is more about Priyanka Chopra than him
iPhone 15 Pro Max Expected Design, Price, And More
iPhone 15 Pro Max Expected Design, Price, And More
Read Latest News