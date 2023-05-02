Shruti Haasan Completes 23 Million On Instagram, Fans Shower Love

Shruti Haasan, on her Instagram account, completed 23 million followers. Reacting to her new record, her fans wished her love and support. Check them out in the article

Shruti Haasan is a famous South actress who has won millions of hearts with her style and fashion. The diva made her Bollywood debut with Luck and impressed the audience with her appearance in the southern industry. Over the year, she has gained massive popularity and fandom. And today, the actress completed another milestone of 23 million on her Instagram account.

Shruti Hassan Fan Love

Reacting to Shruti Haasan’s story, a fan page wrote a heartfelt note wishing her another milestone. “Our family is 23 Million now

It feels incredible to see you grow each &

everyday akka, Thank you so much for being who you are and always staying in

touch with us and making our lives special with you in it. In you, we see a long distant friend thank you for that

You DESERVE all the love in the world my

dearest akka LOVE YOU INFINITY.”

The other said, “23 Million Shrutians

On Instagram AC

Congratulations queen.”

Shruti Haasan has featured in several Hindi as well as South films. Luck, Ramaiya Vastavaiya, Pooli, Welcome Back, Poojai and many others.

