ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

Shruti Haasan Completes 23 Million On Instagram, Fans Shower Love

Shruti Haasan, on her Instagram account, completed 23 million followers. Reacting to her new record, her fans wished her love and support. Check them out in the article

Author: Aarti Tiwari
02 May,2023 20:30:25
Shruti Haasan Completes 23 Million On Instagram, Fans Shower Love

Shruti Haasan is a famous South actress who has won millions of hearts with her style and fashion. The diva made her Bollywood debut with Luck and impressed the audience with her appearance in the southern industry. Over the year, she has gained massive popularity and fandom. And today, the actress completed another milestone of 23 million on her Instagram account.

Shruti Hassan Fan Love

Reacting to Shruti Haasan’s story, a fan page wrote a heartfelt note wishing her another milestone. “Our family is 23 Million now
It feels incredible to see you grow each &
everyday akka, Thank you so much for being who you are and always staying in
touch with us and making our lives special with you in it. In you, we see a long distant friend thank you for that
You DESERVE all the love in the world my
dearest akka LOVE YOU INFINITY.”

The other said, “23 Million Shrutians
On Instagram AC
Congratulations queen.”

Shruti Haasan Completes 23 Million On Instagram, Fans Shower Love 803429

Shruti Haasan Completes 23 Million On Instagram, Fans Shower Love 803430

Shruti Haasan has featured in several Hindi as well as South films. Luck, Ramaiya Vastavaiya, Pooli, Welcome Back, Poojai and many others.

Thank you. Follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
Check Out: Shruti Haasan's Startling Transformation In These Pictures
Check Out: Shruti Haasan's Startling Transformation In These Pictures
Shruti Haasan Is Back With A Bang After Fighting Viral Fever, Check What She Is Up To?
Shruti Haasan Is Back With A Bang After Fighting Viral Fever, Check What She Is Up To?
This Is What Shruti Haasan Thinks About Filmmakers Asking Heroines To Dance In Snow, Read
This Is What Shruti Haasan Thinks About Filmmakers Asking Heroines To Dance In Snow, Read
Shruti Haasan Looks Uber Glam In A Sheer Black Dress, Check Photos
Shruti Haasan Looks Uber Glam In A Sheer Black Dress, Check Photos
Shruti Haasan Exudes Elegance In Kanchipuram Off White And Yellow Silk Saree
Shruti Haasan Exudes Elegance In Kanchipuram Off White And Yellow Silk Saree
Misinformation like this...When Shruti Haasan lashed out for irrelevant health rumours
Misinformation like this...When Shruti Haasan lashed out for irrelevant health rumours
Latest Stories
Check Out: Tara Sutaria's Mid Week Hunger Treat
Check Out: Tara Sutaria's Mid Week Hunger Treat
Shehnaaz Gill Inaugurates New Home, Fans Shower With Warm Wishes
Shehnaaz Gill Inaugurates New Home, Fans Shower With Warm Wishes
Janhvi Kapoor's Vacation Pictures Scream Attention, Check Out
Janhvi Kapoor's Vacation Pictures Scream Attention, Check Out
NIRVANA Festival de la Culture et du Cinema Indiens
NIRVANA Festival de la Culture et du Cinema Indiens
Hansika Motwani’s special message for husband Sohael Khaturiya will leave you awe, read
Hansika Motwani’s special message for husband Sohael Khaturiya will leave you awe, read
Neha Kakkar Flaunts 'Thumkas' On Oh Ladka, Sonu Kakkar Says Oye....
Neha Kakkar Flaunts 'Thumkas' On Oh Ladka, Sonu Kakkar Says Oye....
Read Latest News