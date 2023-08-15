ADVERTISEMENT
Shruti Haasan Embraces Gothic Look As She Turns 'Witch' In Black Gown

Shruti Haasan is a heartthrob actress who is known treat with her love for gothic looks. In the latest pictures, the diva is embracing her gothic vibes as she turns witch in a black gown

Author: Aarti Tiwari
15 Aug,2023 17:15:00
When gothic fashion is concerned, there is no other better than Shruti Haasan to slay the look in a simple yet eye-catching avatar. The diva has a separate love for goth, and we have witnessed her style on her Instagram feed. In the latest pictures, the diva flaunts her gothic look as she turns witch in all black.

Shruti Haasan Turns Witch In Black

Styled by the famous Surbhi Shukla, Shruti Haasan enchants eyes in her gothic look as she turns a witch wearing a black body-hugging bodice underneath a satin trail gown by HUEMN. Her makeup and accessories elevate her enchanting black look.

But wait, there is more! She adorns her look with long sparkling earrings and rings by SAROVSKI. Kudos to makeup and hair artists Prakruthi Ananth and Noori Anari, who styled the diva, complimenting her gothic look. Her smokey-winged eyeliner blushed cheeks and glossy lips. She makes a statement with a black handbag from Christian Louboutin.

The diva captioned her post, “We are the granddaughters of the witches you couldn’t burn.” Photographer Sandeep captured the beauty from the best angles. With her striking poses, she exuded ‘witch’ vibes.

Undoubtedly, Shruti Haasan aced her gothic look as she turned ‘witch’ in a black gown.

Did you like Shruti Haasan’s gothic look? Please drop your views in the comments section.

Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

