Shruti Haasan Embraces Gothic Look As She Turns 'Witch' In Black Gown

When gothic fashion is concerned, there is no other better than Shruti Haasan to slay the look in a simple yet eye-catching avatar. The diva has a separate love for goth, and we have witnessed her style on her Instagram feed. In the latest pictures, the diva flaunts her gothic look as she turns witch in all black.

Shruti Haasan Turns Witch In Black

Styled by the famous Surbhi Shukla, Shruti Haasan enchants eyes in her gothic look as she turns a witch wearing a black body-hugging bodice underneath a satin trail gown by HUEMN. Her makeup and accessories elevate her enchanting black look.

But wait, there is more! She adorns her look with long sparkling earrings and rings by SAROVSKI. Kudos to makeup and hair artists Prakruthi Ananth and Noori Anari, who styled the diva, complimenting her gothic look. Her smokey-winged eyeliner blushed cheeks and glossy lips. She makes a statement with a black handbag from Christian Louboutin.

The diva captioned her post, “We are the granddaughters of the witches you couldn’t burn.” Photographer Sandeep captured the beauty from the best angles. With her striking poses, she exuded ‘witch’ vibes.

Undoubtedly, Shruti Haasan aced her gothic look as she turned ‘witch’ in a black gown.

