Shruti Haasan Embraces 'Gothic' Vibes In Stylish Black One-shoulder Gown With Sparkling Accessories

Shruti Haasan is a queen of gothic fashion. And today, the actress makes a jaw-dropping appearance in a stylish black one-shoulder gown with accessories. Check out the photos below

Author: Aarti Tiwari
17 Sep,2023 05:30:16
There is no one better than Shruti Haasan when it comes to ace up the ‘gothic’ glam with her sartorial choices. Whether it be her casual style at home, a sassy look for a day out, or wanting to steal the show on the red carpet, Shruti knows how to balance glamour in the beauty of black ensembles. And this new look is no exception.

Shruti Haasan In Black Gown

Mind-blowing! That is what you say when you look at her. Shruti Haasan once again nails her ‘Gothic’ vibes in a stylish black gown. This one-shoulder pattern accentuates Shruti’s beautiful shoulder and collar bones with the jaw-dropping ensemble. The fitting bodice, followed by a floor-sweeping gown with netted details, gives her queen vibes. She embraces her love for black in the most stylish way.

How To Make Steal The Show With Gothic Look

Get ready to be the show stealer in the stylish gown. Enhancing her goth fashion, the actress styles her hair with a high bun and artistic detailing around her forehead. The diamond-embellished sparkling choker necklace adorns her sultry neck. And the earrings add an extra dose of glamour. The smokey eye makeover gives her that needed ‘witch’ vibes. Her toned cheek bones make her appearance more captivating. The glossy nude lips elevate her overall glam.

For South industry’s most celebrated award function, SIIMA Awards 2023, the actress embraced her ‘goth’ glam.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

