Shruti Haasan Exudes Chic Glam In Bohemian Multicolour Mini Dress

The stunning Shruti Haasan has impeccable taste in fashion. Her style is all about power and strength. She looks classy and chic in her every avatar, irrespective of ethnicity or western. The actress was recently snapped in Bandra while she went to meet her friend. Her new glam in boho vibe was all cool and chic. Read more.

Shruti Haasan’s Boho Fashion In Multicolour Mini Dress

The 37-year-old diva shared new pictures from her yesterday look. Shruti flaunted her glam as she wore a black floral multicolor mini dress in the latest Instagram dump. Her outfit exuded a bohemian comfy look.

In addition, she teamed it with chic silver jewellery. Her accessorizing included chunky silver rings and matching earrings that complemented her glam. While she rounded her look with minimal makeup, sharp winged eyeliner, blushed cheeks, and pink lips.

In one of her photos, she flaunted the cut-out detailing at the backside of her outfit, defining her picturesque glam. Her new outfit is undoubtedly one of the audience’s favorites from Shruti Haasan’s wardrobe.

When you notice, she styled her bohemian dress with layers of neckpieces. She finished her look with a silver choker, chain, and dewy makeup. In addition, her French braided hairstyle added to her fierce and chic look. Isn’t Shruti Haasan look spectacular?

Did you like Shruti Haasan’s new look in a multicolor bohemian dress? Share your thoughts in the comments. Follow IWMBuzz.com.