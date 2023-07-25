ADVERTISEMENT
Shruti Haasan Feels Jaded With The Barbiecore Fever; Check Reaction

Shruti Haasan, the renowned actress from the South, now reacted to the growing Barbiecore fever in the latest Instagram dump. Check it out in the article below

Author: Aarti Tiwari
25 Jul,2023 06:00:07
Shruti Haasan Feels Jaded With The Barbiecore Fever; Check Reaction

Bollywood celebrities, as well as the common people, are high on Barbiecore fever. The internet has become pink everywhere. Whether enjoying a dinner date or watching everything related to pink color, taking the craze level up for the Hollywood film Barbie.

Shruti Haasan’s Reaction On Barbiecore Vibe Everywhere

The Hollywood film Barbie was released on Friday, 21st July featuring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in the lead. From Ritabhari Chakraborty and Urfi Javed to Nia Sharma, everyone participated in the Barbiecore love. In comparison, our very famous Shruti Haasan is totally opposite as she is a goth lover. The actress felt jaded with the pink vibe everywhere on the internet.

The actress shared a picture on her Instagram account flaunting her gothic vibe in netted top and pants styled with diamond accessories and complementing makeup; she revealed her frustration. Her expression in the photos says, Ohh Nooo!!. In the text, she wrote, “If I see one more PINK nail, makeup, grwn or food or Anything To do with Barbie I swear (with a skull and laughing emojis).”

Shruti Haasan Feels Jaded With The Barbiecore Fever; Check Reaction 837079

Shruti Haasan enjoys a huge fan following in her Instagram handle. Her profile is proof of her gothic love. Undoubtedly she is an inspiration when it comes to a gothic look. From ethnic to western, she has nailed all styles.

What do you think about the Barbiecore fever? Please share your thoughts in the comments. Follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

