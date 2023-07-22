Shruti Haasan Flaunts Gothic Vibes In Printed Mini Dress And Bold Red Lips

Gothic fashion is all about mysterious, dark, antiquated, and bold styles. And when it comes to styling the goth look, no one is better than Shruti Haasan. Her fashion is greatly inspired by gothic looks, and often captivates her fans with her irresistible charm. Yet again, she is flaunting her gothic vibes in the latest Instagram pictures. Let’s take a look.

Shruti Haasan’s Gothic Vibes

The actress shared new pictures in her goth look. She wore a black silk mini dress with red dragon prints. The small cutout detail around her neck looked captivating. While she styled her appearance, adding to her gothic vibes with bold red lips, blushed cheeks, and a long open hairstyle. She looked stunning in this avatar.

Shruti Haasan posed strikingly throughout her pictures and captivated her fans. In the caption, she dropped the emojis of a dragon, a cherry, and a devil’s face. The jaw-dropping look is undoubtedly one of her best looks. The actress got ready to attend the wedding couture fashion show by Manish Malhotra and her boyfriend, Santanu Hazarika. It was a star-studded event where Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh became the show stopper. Kajol, Deepika Padukone, Karan Johar, Janhvi Kapoor, Mukesh Ambani, and others were present.

