Shruti Haasan Gets Cozy With Boyfriend Santanu Hazarika; Watch

The South beauty Shruti Haasan often makes it to the headlines for some or other reasons. Her impeccable fashion taste and styling make her one of the top stars on the red carpet of events, functions, and many other places. While her personal life buzzes. The diva is dating artist Santanu Hazarika. And here, check out what the actress is doing with her boyfriend today.

In the latest shared story, Shruti enjoyed a relaxing moment, grabbing Santanu in her arms and playing with him on camera. She also kissed him, and the duo looked happy to meet each other. In her next story, the actress posted an adorable picture together where the duo smiled for a selfie. And in the story, she wrote, “Date night with my favorite human in my favorite city @santanu_hazarika_art.”

The popular South diva started dating the famous cartoon artist Santanu Hazarika in 2020. The duo often gets snapped together for events and other places. Their chemistry in pictures and videos looks adorable and ideal. At the same time, the duo shares a great rapport. They have also walked the ramp together. Their cuteness in the pictures is just undeniable. Their pictures together often buzz on the internet, and the netizens are fans of them.

