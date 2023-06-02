Shruti Haasan Gets Ready For This Special Dish, Check Out

South cinema beauty Shruti Haasan has constantly impressed her fans with her badass looks. The diva is very fond of the black shade. Her love for black is a viral story. She loves to embrace the dark theme in her life. Also, she has a good lover and often treats herself with something. Yet again, the actress treated herself to a delicious dish, and she also got dressed up for dinner.

Shruti Haasan went out on a date with her boyfriend, Santanu Hazarika, last night. The duo had a great time together surfing London City. They also enjoyed their time at dinner. In contrast, the diva shared a picture of herself on her Instagram story, and in the caption, she mentioned why she got dressed up, “I always dress up For tacos.. cause, you know.”

She styled herself in a black high-neck blouse semi-see-through blouse paired with a matching plain saree. Her diamond necklace and chain elevated her appearance. The simple eye makeup blushed cheeks, and bold matte maroon lips with an open hairstyle rounded her badass look.

The actress enjoyed this Tacos dinner with her boyfriend in the city. The beautiful smile on her face looked captivating. Isn’t she a stunning beauty? She is a true inspiration for black lovers.

Did you like Shruti Haasan’s new black look? Follow IWMBuzz.com.