Shruti Haasan Glows In New Blush; See Pics Here

Shruti Haasan is a popular star in South and Hindi cinema. The actress is glowing today. Check out the reason behind her rosy glow in the late post

Author: Aarti Tiwari
12 Jul,2023 01:05:45
Shruti Haasan Glows In New Blush; See Pics Here

The heartthrob Shruti Haasan has managed to grab attention in the headlines with her acting and singing talent. Also, her personal life details interest the user on a large scale. However, her engaging Instagram story keeps her fans hooked on her. And in the late story, the actress revealed the reason behind her glow. See below

Shruti Haasan’s Rosy Glow

Yevadu actress shared a new picture on her Instagram story. In the photo, Shruti looked gorgeous in a rosy glow. She wore a casual lace black top and tied her hair in a bun hairstyle. She asked her fans the reason behind her glow. While in her story text, she revealed that it’s obviously not her natural glow but the new blush she used. “Totally not natural used a new blush.”

Shruti Haasan has very sensitive skin. The extreme weather change makes her skin go dry and red. The actress shared a glimpse of the same when she was spending her vacation in London. The actress looks cool and often reveals the secret behind her glow. She is among Hindi and South cinema’s most loved and adored actresses.

Shruti Haasan Glows In New Blush; See Pics Here 832758

Shruti Haasan Glows In New Blush; See Pics Here 832759

Shruti Haasan Glows In New Blush; See Pics Here 832760

In contrast, Shruti Haasan’s Gothic fashion has intimidated her fans with her fashion sense. She is all about badass style that suits her fierce personality. She treats her fans regularly.

Did you like Shruti Haasan’s new blush glow? Please share your thoughts in the comments.

Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

