ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

Shruti Haasan Goes Back To Her London Vacation Memory Lane

Shruti Haasan is a travel lover. She had a great time in London. And here she shared a glimpse of her amazing time there. Check it out in the article below

Author: Aarti Tiwari
25 Jun,2023 19:05:33
Shruti Haasan Goes Back To Her London Vacation Memory Lane

The gorgeous Shruti Haasan has been spending her time in London lately. The pictures, video, and updates from her trip went viral in no time. The diva goes back into her memory lane in the latest video shared on her Instagram. Let’s take a look below

Shruti Haasan London Memories

The goth queen Shruti Haasan took to her Instagram and shared a reel video on her profile. The video starts with the actress landing in London, and ever since then, she captured all the good moments and fun times she had there. The diva looked captivating in her badass black look. The beautiful view of the city also featured the beauty of the city, the dinner dates, music concerts, and all the things she did in London.

The actress expressed her experience and feelings when she was in London in her caption, “Such good memories 🧚🏽‍♀️ so thankful to travel, meet beautiful people, fill my heart with music and my belly with food …. 🧿 I needed to realign myself and redesign my thought in the place I’ve always lied so much.”

Shruti Haasan is a constant interest of the media, and she never misses a chance to impress her fans with her style. And yet again, she entertained her fans in the latest post.

What’s your reaction to this? Please share your opinion in the comments. Follow IMWBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Shruti Haasan Looks Hot In Chocolate Bodycon; Boyfriend Santanu Hazarika Reacts
Shruti Haasan Looks Hot In Chocolate Bodycon; Boyfriend Santanu Hazarika Reacts
Find Out: What Makes Shruti Haasan Happy And Upset?
Find Out: What Makes Shruti Haasan Happy And Upset?
Shruti Haasan Returns to Mumbai, Meets ‘Dad’s Girl’
Shruti Haasan Returns to Mumbai, Meets ‘Dad’s Girl’
Here’s How Shruti Haasan’s Fans Shower Their Love, Check Out
Here’s How Shruti Haasan’s Fans Shower Their Love, Check Out
Shruti Haasan Apologizes To Boyfriend Shantanu Hazarika, Latter Says ‘No’
Shruti Haasan Apologizes To Boyfriend Shantanu Hazarika, Latter Says ‘No’
“So grateful for this gem”, Shruti Haasan’s special message for her friend
“So grateful for this gem”, Shruti Haasan’s special message for her friend
Latest Stories
Sneak Peek Into Shraddha Arya’s New Vanity Van
Sneak Peek Into Shraddha Arya’s New Vanity Van
Check Out: Tara Sutaria’s Weekend Vibes
Check Out: Tara Sutaria’s Weekend Vibes
Big News: Kamal Haasan joins cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas and Deepika Padukone starrer ‘Project K’
Big News: Kamal Haasan joins cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas and Deepika Padukone starrer ‘Project K’
Hina Khan Reacts On Her Marriage Plans; Check Out
Hina Khan Reacts On Her Marriage Plans; Check Out
Prajakta Koli VS Mrunal Thakur: Whose Style Is Better In Black And White Blazer Dress?
Prajakta Koli VS Mrunal Thakur: Whose Style Is Better In Black And White Blazer Dress?
Sriti Jha cherishes the vibrant sky, says “Mein aasman jitna prem karta tha tumse”
Sriti Jha cherishes the vibrant sky, says “Mein aasman jitna prem karta tha tumse”
Read Latest News