Shruti Haasan Goes Back To Her London Vacation Memory Lane

The gorgeous Shruti Haasan has been spending her time in London lately. The pictures, video, and updates from her trip went viral in no time. The diva goes back into her memory lane in the latest video shared on her Instagram. Let’s take a look below

Shruti Haasan London Memories

The goth queen Shruti Haasan took to her Instagram and shared a reel video on her profile. The video starts with the actress landing in London, and ever since then, she captured all the good moments and fun times she had there. The diva looked captivating in her badass black look. The beautiful view of the city also featured the beauty of the city, the dinner dates, music concerts, and all the things she did in London.

The actress expressed her experience and feelings when she was in London in her caption, “Such good memories 🧚🏽‍♀️ so thankful to travel, meet beautiful people, fill my heart with music and my belly with food …. 🧿 I needed to realign myself and redesign my thought in the place I’ve always lied so much.”

Shruti Haasan is a constant interest of the media, and she never misses a chance to impress her fans with her style. And yet again, she entertained her fans in the latest post.

