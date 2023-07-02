ADVERTISEMENT
Shruti Haasan Goes Quirky With Boyfriend Santanu Hazarika

Shruti Haasan is one of the most famous actresses in the South. In her latest post, the diva is enjoying her time with her boyfriend, Santanu Hazarika; let's take a look.

Author: Aarti Tiwari
02 Jul,2023 02:35:01
Shruti Haasan is a heartthrob of the South cinema. With her acting prowess, she has ruled over the years on screen. She is a powerhouse of talent. She can sing, act and dance. In contrast, the diva buzzed on the web for her vacation time with her boyfriend, Santanu Hazarika. Yet again, the duo is treating fans with their fun dinner date.

Shruti Haasan’s Quirky Vibe With Santanu Hazarika

The actress took to her Instagram and shared a reel video from her dinner date. The video starts with smokey drinks, delicious burgers, and other dishes looked exciting. Later she posed with her boyfriend throughout the video hugging him. Shruti Haasan caught attention while playing with a spoon. Isn’t the duo look cute together?

Earlier, Shruti Haasan was enjoying time with Santanu Hazarika in London. The duo had fun attending music concerts. And the pictures and videos from their vacation went viral in no time. She captioned the post, “Date night with my favorite human @santanu_hazarika_art.” Shruti announced her relationship with the artist on her 35th birthday in 2022. Since then, the diva constantly shares pictures on her account, and her fans adore her bond with Santanu Harzarika. The duo looks good together and complements each other.

Did you like Shruti Haasan’s quirky vibes with her boyfriend, Santanu Hazarika? Follow IWMBuzz.com.

