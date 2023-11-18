Shruti Haasan keeps it edgy in black cutout top and jeans [Photos]

Shruti Haasan recently shared a cool and edgy look on her Instagram, giving off major goth vibes. Picture this: a chic black bodysuit top with stylish cutouts paired with high-waisted black jeans. It’s not your typical fashion statement, but that’s what makes it stand out.

Now, let’s talk about her hair – long, wavy, and just adding that extra oomph to the whole look. She didn’t stop there; her filled-in eyebrows, dewy eyes, and pink lips completed the vibe. The whole ensemble screams bold and sophisticated with a touch of rebellion.

What’s cool about this is that Shruti isn’t just following trends; she’s setting them. This goth-inspired look is a reminder that fashion is all about expressing yourself fearlessly. So, kudos to Shruti Haasan for reminding us that style knows no boundaries, and being a little daring is always in.

About Goth fashion

Goth fashion, with its dark and expressive aesthetic, is a captivating subculture that transcends traditional style norms. Embracing a palette dominated by blacks and deep hues, goth fashion often features dramatic clothing, leather, lace, and unconventional accessories. The essence lies in self-expression and embracing individuality, with goth enthusiasts often incorporating edgy makeup, bold hairstyles, and unique jewelry to complement their ensembles. This subculture has evolved over the years, blending elements of rebellion, romanticism, and avant-garde sensibilities, making goth fashion a distinctive and influential presence in the ever-evolving world of personal style.